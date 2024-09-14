Noah Gray 'Extremely Grateful' for Contract Extension from Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach are breaking their mold a bit in regards to contracts, and for the better. In recent weeks, the club has agreed to terms with multiple 2021 NFL Draft picks on multi-year contract extensions. Center Creed Humphrey headlined the group, but tight end Noah Gray is now the second Veach selection from that class to get a new deal.
Unlike linebacker Nick Bolton or right guard Trey Smith, tight end Noah Gray wasn't necessarily on many radars. Nevertheless, the former fifth-round pick has a new three-year extension on the books and figures to be in Kansas City through the 2027 campaign. According to him, the situation developed "very quickly."
This week, Gray expressed how happy he is to remain a Chief.
"I'm extremely grateful," Gray said. "I can't thank God enough, I can't thank Clark Hunt and the Hunt family enough, this organization, front office, coaches, teammates, just really everybody I've been fortunate enough to be in contact with these past three years [and] play with. It's just an absolute blessing. Just super grateful that I'm back here for the foreseeable future."
Gray, still just 25 years old, has gotten more and more involved in the offense in recent years. Last season was his best, seeing him match a personal best with 28 receptions and set career-high marks in yards (305) and touchdowns (2). He also played 592 offensive snaps, just five fewer than the year before. That, combined with his special teams versatility, gave him a very clear floor as a key role player.
This summer, Veach made it clear that the Chiefs want to take a bit of the special teams role away from Gray and potentially use him in new ways on offense. Week 1's win over the Baltimore Ravens was a great example of that, seeing him haul in three passes for 37 yards. With rookie Jared Wiley and trade pickup Peyton Hendershot also on the tight end depth chart, Kansas City feels good about where things are at behind Travis Kelce.
Year No. 4 projects to be Gray's top one, and it got off to a solid start last Thursday. As Week 2's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals approaches, the veteran tight end is ready to do whatever is asked of him.
"I mean, I'm just out here having fun with my boys," Gray said. "Whatever my coaches need me to do, I'm willing to do it. I give huge credit to Coach (Dave) Toub over the past three years putting me in positions to be successful, Coach Tom (Melvin) and all the other coaches we have. Whatever they need me to do is what I do, and I have a ton of fun doing it."