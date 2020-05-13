Arrowhead Report
How Many Games Will the Kansas City Chiefs Win in 2020?

Tucker D. Franklin

After winning 12 regular-season games and the Super Bowl last season, oddsmakers at Caesars Casino and Sportsbook in New Jersey have the Kansas City Chiefs’ over/under win total set at 11.5.

With the Chiefs returning 20 of 22 Super Bowl starters — have your heard? — along with head coaching candidate Eric Benemy and adding LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire via the draft, I am HAMMERING the over (for entertainment purposes only, unless you live in Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island or West Virginia).

Sports Illustrated’s Jamie Eisner recently agreed with me.

Betting on double-digit win totals can be tricky, but I like the Chiefs to go over the number. Twelve wins is a reasonable expectation for a fairly healthy Chiefs team that has an elite offense and an improving defense. Another AFC West title is just over the horizon.

Here’s why the Chiefs will hit the over:

According to William Hill, the Chiefs have the easiest home slate in the NFL. That’s a pretty big bone to throw the best team in the league with one of the toughest stadiums to play in.

The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets are set to come to Arrowhead in addition to their divisional foes. Those matchups lead to a realistic — and possibly easy — eight wins.

By my calculations, Kansas City would need to capture four more victories to hit the over. Sweeping the AFC West hasn’t been a problem for Head Coach Andy Reid and company as of late, and I don’t expect it to be a problem again. There are three more wins.

Out of the five remaining teams — the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the Chiefs would need to beat just one to hit the over.

By now, I assume you’re rushing to your nearest sportsbook (if it’s legal in your area if it’s not, it’s just for entertainment) because this is easy money (or fun whatever your currency is).

Want to (legally) wet your beak some more? Joshua Brisco takes a look at how many yards quarterback Patrick Mahomes will throw for next season.

