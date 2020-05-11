Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Win Total Breakdown
The Kansas City Chiefs come into the 2020 season looking to defend their Super Bowl title. They'll have to navigate through a very tough AFC West to get there, but they'll bring back the majority of their key components from last season.
How many games are the Chiefs expected to win in 2020? William Hill lists Kansas City's win total at 11.5 with -140 juice on the over.
Betting on double-digit win totals can be tricky, but I like the Chiefs to go over the number. Twelve wins is a reasonable expectation for a fairly healthy Chiefs team that has an elite offense and an improving defense. Another AFC West title is just over the horizon. Check out what Tucker Franklin from Arrowhead Report had to say about the specifics of the Chiefs' 2020 schedule.
Full Schedule:
- Week 1 Sept. 10: vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 2 Sept. 20: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 3 Sept. 28: at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 4 Oct. 4: vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 5 Oct. 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 6 Oct. 15: at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 7 Oct. 25: at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 8 Nov. 1: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 9 Nov. 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11 Nov. 22: at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 12 Nov. 29, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 13 Dec. 6: vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 14 Dec. 13: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 15 Dec. 20: at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 16 Dec. 27: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
- Week 17 Jan. 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS
