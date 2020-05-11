Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Win Total Breakdown

How many games will the Kansas City Chiefs win in 2020? SI breaks down their schedule and their posted win total.

The Kansas City Chiefs come into the 2020 season looking to defend their Super Bowl title. They'll have to navigate through a very tough AFC West to get there, but they'll bring back the majority of their key components from last season.

How many games are the Chiefs expected to win in 2020? William Hill lists Kansas City's win total at 11.5 with -140 juice on the over.

Betting on double-digit win totals can be tricky, but I like the Chiefs to go over the number. Twelve wins is a reasonable expectation for a fairly healthy Chiefs team that has an elite offense and an improving defense. Another AFC West title is just over the horizon. Check out what Tucker Franklin from Arrowhead Report had to say about the specifics of the Chiefs' 2020 schedule.

Full Schedule:

Week 1 Sept. 10: vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 2 Sept. 20: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 3 Sept. 28: at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 4 Oct. 4: vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 5 Oct. 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 6 Oct. 15: at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 7 Oct. 25: at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 8 Nov. 1: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 9 Nov. 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 Nov. 22: at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 12 Nov. 29, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 13 Dec. 6: vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 14 Dec. 13: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15 Dec. 20: at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Week 16 Dec. 27: vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 17 Jan. 3: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS

Check out the complete schedules for Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Sunday Night Football.