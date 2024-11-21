Patrick Mahomes Explains What Makes Noah Gray So Successful in Chiefs' Offense
Either by necessity or by choice, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense is featuring tight end Noah Gray more this season than it ever has. The real answer could contain a bit of both, as the wide receiver room has failed to stay healthy but Gray himself is also developing into a reliable weapon in year No. 4.
Just before the start of the regular season, Kansas City bought more stock in Gray's progress by inking him to a contract extension. All he's done since then is have the best start to a year of his career. Through 10 games, he's averaging personal bests in yards per target (9.6) and yards per game (24.9) and is coming off his first two-touchdown performance.
What's helped make Gray so successful in his age-25 campaign? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks it stems from how thoroughly he prepares for each game.
“He does everything the right way," Mahomes said. "He’s learned a ton from Trav (Travis Kelce) and so he knows how to kind of work within the rules of the offense and get himself open. He’s just a guy that’s going to be in the right spot so as a quarterback you know if you’re going to give him the football, he’s going to make the play happen. He’s not going to talk a lot. He’s going to come in – he’s going to come to work, do his job, but at the same time, those are the guys you want on your team because you know that he’s going to do whatever it takes to win.”
Advanced stats for Gray back up what the traditional box score numbers and film show. Pro Football Focus credits him with a 74.5 receiving grade that currently ranks ninth out of 50 tight ends with at least 20 targets this season. Among all pass catchers in football, his catch percentage (88.5) and success rate (76.9) are both top-10 figures. Assuming he plays in all 17 games, he's pacing for 39 receptions, 423 yards and three scores. That stat line would raise the bar across the board compared to his prior production.
Gray is grateful for an opportunity to impact the offense more. Months ago, general manager Brett Veach alluded to that possibility. While Kelce remains the clear-cut top option for the reigning Super Bowl champs, their former fifth-round pick has been targeted in all but one game this year and has five contests with three or more receptions. His combination of versatility, hands and familiarity makes him a trusted contributor.
That, along with what seems to be elite quarterback-tight end chemistry, sums up what's turned into a new level for Gray with the Chiefs.