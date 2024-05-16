ESPN Writer Says Chiefs Should Sign Free Agent Safety Jamal Adams
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was perhaps the league's best unit in 2023-24, helping carry the team through the regular season. That same group contributed to what seemed to be, at the time, an improbable playoff run featuring plenty of key moments.
Steve Spagnuolo's unit will see a ton of players return this year, especially at positions like linebacker and safety. Despite that, one writer is campaigning for Kansas City to go get someone who can do a bit of both.
In a recent article for ESPN, staff writer Bill Barnwell listed 10 trades or signings that should happen in the aftermath of the 2024 NFL Draft. Three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams was one of his suggested pickups, with the Chiefs being his team of choice.
Barnwell believes Adams would be best suited in a "situational role as a strong safety and even as a potential linebacker on passing downs," with Spagnuolo and company being an ideal fit for just that.
"Get him to Chiefs coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who can surely find a spot in the lineup for a player with Adams' talent and ability as a blitzer," Barnwell wrote. "Kansas City lost Mike Edwards and Willie Gay this offseason, and although it used a fourth-round pick on safety Jaden Hicks, Adams could compete for a role as a situational safety and linebacker. There's a chance he might not make the team, but the Chiefs are shopping in the luxury aisle given their roster. If he will take a deal built around per-game roster bonuses, I would love to see him in camp with Kansas City."
Considering his accolades within his first four seasons, it feels like Adams has been around the league for a decade. Despite that, he remains just 28 years old and is entering year No. 8 in 2024. The issue resides with Adams no longer being the same player he was with the New York Jets and then his first season with the Seattle Seahawks.
Dating back to 2021, Adams has played in just 22 regular-season games and amassed 93 tackles (11 for loss), five quarterback hits and a pair of interceptions. For reference, 2018 alone saw him play in 16 games with 115 tackles (nine for loss), eight quarterback hits and a pick. Injuries to his shoulder (labrum tear), thigh (quad tear), head (grade one concussion) and knee (strain) have piled up and rendered him both unavailable and ineffective relative to his prime.
As a result, it's difficult to get a good read on what a good version of Adams is at this stage. His play declined a bit in 2021, he only played one game in 2022 and 2023 was a mixed bag with plenty of low moments and less than a full slate of playing time. In fairness to his 2021, though, he did record a 77.3 run defense grade per Pro Football Focus and allowed just a 69.9 passer rating in coverage.
Where does this leave Adams? As of the publishing of this article, on the free agent market. As a veteran looking for the right opportunity to bounce back, he's been patient in waiting for an ideal fit. While Kansas City may not be that from a reps standpoint, it could be from a situational and winning one.
Given the Chiefs' re-signings and draft or UDFA moves at linebacker and safety, however, there isn't much room for a hybrid addition. As Barnwell mentions, a chance to merely compete for a roster spot would be the scenario here. If the champs were interested, it couldn't be for much more than that at the moment.