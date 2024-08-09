Power Rankings Roundup: Where Do Chiefs Rank Entering 2024 Preseason?
The Kansas City Chiefs are in good shape ahead of the 2024 regular season as Patrick Mahomes and company attempt to win their third Super Bowl in a row.
Before that, though, all 32 NFL clubs will embark on preseason journeys. This will not only help organizations gear up for the real season, but it'll also assist in cutting rosters down from 90 players to 53. Kansas City has some competition throughout the entire roster, so these next few weeks will be critical.
With that in mind, where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in amongst their peers? Let's do a training camp/preseason power rankings roundup to see how the national media views Andy Reid's squad.
Sharp Football Analysis: 2
Kansas City trails only the team it defeated in Super Bowl LVIII months ago: the San Francisco 49ers. This outlet cites the loss of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed as a contributing reason why.
The Chiefs kept Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill, but L’Jarius Sneed was traded to the Titans. Kansas City did add much-needed help at receiver in Marquise Brown and No. 28 overall pick Xavier Worthy. Despite their athletic profiles, neither player has been a hyper-effective downfield threat, but quarterback play has been an issue for both. That will not be a problem with Patrick Mahomes. - Raymond Summerlin
FOX Sports: 1
While the Chiefs have a bit of uncertainty surrounding the left side of their offensive line, they boast one of the NFL's best rosters. That's why they take home the top spot here.
What else is there to say? The Chiefs are trying for a three-peat, and they might have more firepower than they did last year. The vast majority of that dominant defense is still in place, and the offense should be better. I think the addition of Hollywood Brown is flying way under the radar. I guess if I want to be picky, I'm curious about the left tackle spot. But by and large, the Chiefs look poised to win another championship. - David Helman
Bleacher Report: 1
For the first time in the Reid-Mahomes era, the Chiefs looked vulnerable last season. Despite that, they got their act together in time to go on a legendary run in the playoffs. Championship DNA is a real thing, which is what sees them land another No. 1 ranking.
The Chiefs are the most battle-tested team in the NFL. They have the best quarterback in the game in Patrick Mahomes. The best head coach in the league in Andy Reid. They addressed their biggest weakness from a year ago big-time with the addition of veteran wide receiver Marquise Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy. The loss of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was admittedly a blow, but the second-best defense in the league last year in terms of both yards and points allowed isn't just going to implode without him. Kansas City might not be the most talented team in the league. But until someone knocks them off the mountain, they are most assuredly the best. - Gary Davenport
NFL: 1
Echoing the sentiment of others, this list still has the Chiefs at the top despite some things to figure out on both sides of the ball. At the end of the day, the club has earned the benefit of the doubt after consistently answering those questions.
The receiver group was a real issue for most of last season, even if it didn't ultimately matter at the end. Still, Kansas City invested a lot in the position this offseason, signing Hollywood Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy, who could both play even more pronounced roles if Rashee Rice's troubling offseason leads to discipline by the league.
Now the focus on offense appears to be squarely on the left tackle spot, where rookie second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia appears to be getting every chance to win the starting role over Wanya Morris, who had a few starts down the stretch last season. Morris left practice with a shoulder injury last week after working out at guard, but was back out there this week. Patrick Mahomes can offset almost anything, we’ve learned, so maybe the bigger question is how the defense replaces L'Jarius Sneed. The Chiefs have some things to figure out, but until someone knocks them off their perch, they’re my top dogs. - Eric Edholm
The 33rd Team: 1
Another power ranking, another premium position for the Chiefs. The final outlet included in this roundup believes that with a loaded roster, it's business as usual for Kansas City.
The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and their roster looks better than ever. The additions of Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy should help this offense become more explosive. It’s hard to envision the Chiefs not reaching the AFC Championship Game, at minimum, again this year. - Marcus Mosher