Insider Hints at Chiefs Adding to Pass Rush, Charles Omenihu Timeline
Entering the 2024-25 season, the Kansas City Chiefs don't have many holes on their roster. As the reigning Super Bowl champs gear up for a three-peat push, general manager Brett Veach has equipped Andy Reid's offense and Steve Spagnuolo's defense with quality pieces.
Could Spagnuolo and Joe Cullen's defensive line stand to add one more player, though? Following a trip to Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated entertains the notion.
In his camp takeaways, Breer says Kansas City's next move could be to bolster its pass rush. Citing the return timeline of defensive end Charles Omenihu, he believes there's a "void" that could be filled by an external acquisition.
"One thing a team with few questions might address in the coming weeks is the pass rush," Breer wrote. "Charles Omenihu, who tore his ACL in the AFC championship game, isn’t expected back until November, which leaves a bit of a void opposite George Karlaftis that could be filled—via a signing or trade—by some of the interesting names out there on the veteran edge-rusher market. The other business that could be done would be to take care of some of the 2021 draftees who are coming up for contracts like Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Nick Bolton. Since Kansas City drafted really well the past few years, it might be tough to hang on to everyone, which is a pretty good problem to have."
If the Chiefs are to repeat their 2023-24 performance along the defensive front, they'll need plenty of help. During the regular season, the club finished second in the entire league in sacks with 57. Spagnuolo's unit also posted a top-10 ranking in pressure rate (31.6%). While it's known that the elite coordinator will dial up some exotic blitzes from time to time, the Karlaftis-Chris Jones duo helped provide a solid floor from which to operate. Omenihu and Mike Danna were also valuable role players in that regard.
The issue for the beginning of the season is that Omenihu won't be on the field. For the second campaign in a row, he could miss a significant chunk of the year to start off. He hinted at a "target set" earlier this offseason, although there isn't a defined date for his return that's publicly known. Breer's November estimate seems totally plausible. If the Chiefs are to weather the storm without making a move, second-year man Felix Anudike-Uzomah will likely have to make some sort of leap.
Internal development for the defensive end room is key. If that doesn't take place quickly enough, Veach can always go back to the well via free agency and look for someone like Carl Lawson, Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Hollins or even old friend Frank Clark. The downside to that would be banking on an outside candidate to fit in quickly or have enough left in the tank to contribute in a meaningful way (or both). In this writer's opinion, a trade seems fairly unlikely at this juncture.
A team can never have too many decent pass-rush options, though. The Jones, Karlaftis and Danna trio makes for a good start, with Omenihu eventually joining them for the stretch run if all goes as planned. Can Kansas City get by and see someone else step up in the interim? That's one of the more pressing questions facing the team as the season approaches.