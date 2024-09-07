Rashee Rice Earns No. 1 Wide Receiver Status After Big Opening Night Win
The Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2024 season with a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Not only was the game played in front of a packed house at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but a record 28.9 million people viewed the game across all platforms. It was a great start to the season for the NFL, especially for the Chiefs, as they kicked off the season with a 1-0 record and a win over one of the perceived biggest threats in the AFC this season.
The offense was on fire from the start thanks to second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice. Mahomes showed he had trust with him from the opening drive, throwing the lone two passes of the series to Rice for 11 and 16 yards, respectively. That was just the start for Rice, who finished the game with a seven-catch, 103-yard performance.
Rice lined up in many different formations, inside and outside, and head coach Andy Reid made sure he would be featured on opening night. No one on the Ravens could stop Rice, so Reid kept going back to what was working. Simply put, Rice was cooking. Having full trust from Reid and Mahomes goes a long way for confidence, especially when the Chiefs were missing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as one of their featured receivers due to an injury. Rice proved he is capable of handling the duty of being labeled wide receiver No. 1.
The way Rice finished last season, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see how well he performed on such a large stage. On a night when Brown was missing and future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce had a quiet night by his standards, the team needed Rice to step up and be the man, and he did so with an incredible performance. While rookie Xavier Worthy scored the touchdowns, Rice was the one moving the chains to set up those scoring opportunities. There’s no reason to think Rice won’t continue to be the top target going forward.
Kelce will eventually get his targets, but with Worthy and Brown opening up the middle of the field, Rice will continue to eat on the routes he’s been given. Eventually, if teams try to double up Rice, that will leave Kelce roaming the middle of the field, and he will be able to feast in a similar fashion. If the safeties start playing up closer to the receivers, then Worthy and Brown will be able to open up the deep passing game for Mahomes. The entire offense has the ability to churn at a high level, and giving Rice more responsibilities this season seems to be the next step in getting the team to that next gear.
With so many high expectations of this team, trying to be the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles among other things, having a guy like Rice to lean on in the passing game will be comforting for Mahomes. The more comfortable the team is, the more laid back they will play, and the more games they will win. It seems simple, but it’s a lot harder to actually put a team together that can put that into practice than one may think. Yes, there are off-the-field issues that will need to be addressed next offseason, but for this season, Rice will be relied upon heavily to help the offense reach their highest potential.
Rice is turning into a true No. 1 receiver before our very eyes. He has the work ethic and athletic ability, along with the coaches and players surrounding him, to truly help him thrive in this role. It will be fun to watch it all unfold over the entirety of this season.