Remaining Offseason To-Do List Suggests Areas for Chiefs to Improve
With just under a month until training camp, what is left for the Kansas City Chiefs to do besides wait? According to one outlet, there are still plenty of avenues for improvement.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Matt Holder broke down every NFL team's remaining to-do list for the offseason. Kansas City got targeted in three specific areas: improving offensive line depth, adding a possession wide receiver and signing a cornerback.
How much sense does each scenario make? Who would qualify as a potential candidate to be acquired? Let's take a closer look at Holder's logic and drum up some of our own.
Assessing options for Kansas City to improve along the offensive line
"The Kansas City Chiefs have questions at offensive tackle and have a very young second-string offensive line as a whole," Holder wrote. "Four out of the team's five projected backups are either rookies or entering year two, so adding a veteran to the mix would be a smart move, especially someone who can hold down the edge."
In this writer's opinion, the only offensive tackle spot the Chiefs should even think about adding depth at resides on the left. Even then, though, the battle between second-year man Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia is shaping up to be a formidable one. Kansas City got by with less-than-stellar left tackle play last year — could a Donovan Smith reunion simply scratch that itch if need be?
Outside of Smith, someone like David Bakhtiari or D.J. Humphries might be suitable. Both players have experience but would also bring respective question marks along the way. The simplest solution for the Chiefs' sake is to just bank on what they have in-house.
Do the Chiefs truly need a "possession" receiver on the depth chart?
"Kansas City has plenty of speed out wide but the offense lacks a contest catch target at the position," Holder wrote. "Also, Rashee Rice will likely be facing some discipline from the league at some point which will test the team's depth at receiver. In other words, giving Patrick Mahomes another pass-catcher who can go up and win 50/50 balls will solve a couple of potential problems for the Chiefs' offense."
This is a tough one. On one hand, Andy Reid offenses in Kansas City haven't opted for a prototypical 'X' receiver who can come down with those contested catches and be a consistent ball-winner. On the other hand, developmental options like Justyn Ross have yet to pan out. Additionally, the offense is based far more on timing, speed and yards after the catch than anything else. Is it a chicken or egg situation? Heck, Rice was a contested catch winner in college and then was utilized as anything but that as a rookie in the NFL.
Of the remaining free agent wide receivers, there aren't too many appealing options. Do Russell Gage, Michael Thomas or Jamal Agnew fit the mold? Not really, nor does Hunter Renfrow or Jakeem Grant or Marquise Goodwin. If Kansas City wants to solve for X at the bottom of the depth chart, Ross can be the pick and won't require additional money to be spent.
Which cornerbacks could help Trent McDuffie in the secondary?
"Trent McDuffie is expected to ascend into the CB1 role for the back-to-back champs this fall," Holder wrote. "However, the defense still has questions at the other cornerback spots after trading away L'Jarius Sneed earlier in the offseason. Kansas City is also fairly young at the position, so it should explore its options on the open market and bring in a potential veteran starter."
The cornerback position outside of McDuffie is a double-edged sword. It's entirely possible that one of Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson or Nazeeh Johnson emerges as a worthy No. 2 man on the boundary. Options like Nic Jones, Chamarri Conner and others in the slot make sense. In a high-percentile outcome, the Chiefs could stick with the current group and be more than fine. There is definitely a world where it doesn't work out, though, and a veteran could help mitigate that risk.
Some big-name players are still available. Kansas City was recently named the "best possible fit" for Stephon Gilmore, and other proven veterans like J.C. Jackson and Patrick Peterson remain free agents. Multiple others could be intriguing. While the Chiefs certainly don't need to sign a cornerback, that position probably makes the most sense out of those mentioned.