Ronald Jones Praises New-Look Chiefs Backfield: ‘Everybody’s Going to Eat'

With Andy Reid calling the shots and Patrick Mahomes under center, the Kansas City Chiefs have never been a run-first or run-heavy team. Their offense simply isn't centered around that element of the game, and it almost certainly never will be.

In the 2021 season, the Chiefs ranked 20th in rushing attempts and 16th in total rushing yards as a team. While their 4.5 yards-per-carry average was a top-10 figure in the NFL, a lot of that was supported by Mahomes' scrambles. Kansas City's two main rushers on the year — Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams — posted 4.3 and 3.9 YPC numbers, respectively.

Reserves Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore saw success at different points in the season, but neither stood out for a prolonged stretch of time. Gore was primarily an injury replacement and depth piece, and McKinnon didn't get healthy and show off his skill set until the postseason. Although Gore is returning, the aforementioned Williams and McKinnon are free agents. Heading into the offseason, fresh blood was needed alongside Edwards-Helaire in the backfield.

Enter Ronald Jones.

Jones, who was a star in college at USC, spent the entire duration of his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He produced mixed results, with 2020 being the best year of his career. The hard-running halfback is known for his big-play ability and plus contact balance. Last week, the Chiefs signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. When asked whether playing time factored into his decision to come to Kansas City, Jones made it clear that everyone will get their time to shine.

“I think that’s another thing about the Andy Reid system, everybody’s going to eat," Jones said. "So, I’m excited to see my number get called and take it from there.”

In regards to Jones getting his number called in 2022, those odds are high. Simply put, Edwards-Helaire has yet to live up to the expectations of a first-round running back. The 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has faced multiple bouts with injuries and inconsistency in two years on the job, leaving any hopes of him receiving a hefty snap count relatively low. Even if he manages to stay healthy and effective, he will likely be a member of a platoon. Jones, the new running back in town, embraces that dynamic.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be a great one-two punch," Jones said of he and Edwards-Helaire this season. "He’s very athletic, got a great skillset as well. It’ll be great to see him work in-person and going in and competing.”

This offseason has been a pivotal one for the Chiefs, and that will continue to be the case as the team prepares for a proverbial second window of contention with Mahomes at the helm. A year ago, general manager Brett Veach completely overhauled the team's offensive line in an effort to streamline pass protection and the running game as a whole. This offseason, the Chiefs' biggest task is retooling in a post-Tyreek Hill era. With that said, the cupboard is far from bare.

Remaining are Mahomes, Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce and a top-flight unit in the trenches. Coming aboard are JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Jones can be added to that group, too, and he's used to playing with a surplus of talent. He did so on a Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers team, and that 2020 squad helped propel his game to new heights. Jones draws similarities from that to his current situation.

“Yeah, I think it’ll be the same kind of thing, great features – a whole bunch of talent around me," Jones said. "They won’t be keying in on any one guy. I’m excited to see how it fits in practice when we start up. I’m ready to get to work.”

The Chiefs may not be done adding pieces at running back, as the loss of Williams will need to be offset by bringing in someone capable of thriving in the blocking and receiving realms. Jones does neither of those at a high level, but his pure rushing ability also trumps that of Edwards-Helaire. The two should make for a solid duo in 2022, and whatever else the running back room offers will be icing on the cake. That cake won't be split into just two pieces — everybody's going to eat.