Seventh-Rounder C.J. Hanson on What He Aims to Bring Chiefs
After a couple of days that seemingly passed in an instant, the Kansas City Chiefs will wrap up their rookie minicamp on Monday. From top to bottom, the reigning Super Bowl champions will have had dozens of players compete to leave a good impression on the coaching staff.
Seventh-round offensive lineman C.J. Hanson is among those present at minicamp. Over the weekend, the former Holy Cross standout spoke about what this experience has brought for him. Similar to what he shared following the 2024 NFL Draft, Kansas City's winning culture and environment rank atop his list thus far.
“Amazing, wonderful," Hanson said. "Winning team, winning culture, family bonding, relationship building, everything. It’s been great so far, getting to meet all the guys and learning the playbook. Meeting the coaches, everything, it’s been fantastic.”
Hanson, the team's final selection of the draft, has been open in sharing that he didn't always know playing in the NFL was a big-time possibility for him. Nevertheless, he's now presented with an opportunity to make the eventual 53-man roster as a rookie. Even with fifth-round pick Hunter Nourzad and veteran Mike Caliendo factoring into the interior offensive line picture, Hanson might just make it through.
Capable of playing either guard spot, Hanson is a tremendous athlete and has plenty of experience under his belt. The 23-year-old is a nice developmental piece along the line, especially given a few long-term contract situations. The trio of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith currently has a combined four years of club control left.
Regardless of that, Hanson knows it's an uphill battle to make the team and get on the field at any point during his rookie campaign. Such is life as a late-round selection, but that isn't stopping him from having the right mentality.
When asked about what he aims to bring the Chiefs, Hanson said he simply wants to be at his best.
“I want to be the best possible teammate I can be," Hanson said. "Improve this team in any way I can, just give it my all every day. Your best is good enough, and I’m going to give it my best every day. As long as I can give it my best, show my teammates that I’m giving my best, show my coaches that I’m working hard and being a progressive learner and doing good every day, then I think that’s all I need to do."