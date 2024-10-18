Steve Spagnuolo Outlines What Separates Patrick Mahomes from Other Great QBs
By now, everyone who watches football is well aware of the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. Even with a lackluster six touchdowns and six interceptions to kick off the 2024 campaign, the football world isn't shying away from keeping him atop the proverbial throne as the game's best quarterback.
Before even turning 30, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar has constructed a resume that puts him squarely in line to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection. His legacy transcends modern quarterback discourse and puts him on a level that only a select group of all-time greats qualify for. Much of that is thanks to elite athletic gifts and landing in a near-perfect situation in Kansas City with head coach Andy Reid at the helm.
For some reason, though, the mental side of Mahomes's game and profile seems to get swept under the rug far too frequently. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo isn't letting that slide, as he believes it might be the most impressive element of Mahomes. Recently appearing on the "God Bless Football" show, Spagnuolo outlined what sets Mahomes apart from other greats.
"I'm one that values football intelligence greatly, and Pat is off-the-charts smart," Spagnuolo said. "And he's also a [leader] – he gets it – he can relate to every player on the team. He doesn't make it about him. He loves to win, he knows it's a team that wins and not just one position. I love being around him. Listen, I'll walk into the quarterback meeting room and if I'm thinking about putting something in or doing something defensively, sometimes I'll run it by Pat and say, 'What do you think? Will this do anything?' I'll go to him when we're in practice or in training camp, 'Pat, what are you seeing that we're giving away?' He's terrific, he's great."
There are plenty of physically talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Several others have great processing speed or awareness. Some are tremendous leaders. In the rare scenario of someone possessing the entire package, those players get paid top-of-market contracts and are put on pedestals relative to their peers. Mahomes entered that tier just a few years into his career, and that's continued as he racks up Super Bowls and personal accolades along the way.
Statistically, sure, the last year-plus has been a trying time for Mahomes. He's no longer putting up the gaudy numbers he did in 2022, yet the team is winning games anyway. He'll undoubtedly take the trade there, which is part of what makes him different. In a league where it's growing easier and easier to get caught slipping, Mahomes consistently says and does the right things.
That combination of on-field greatness and intangibles justifies Spagnuolo's stance.