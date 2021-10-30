Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tough Schedule Ahead Leads to Pessimistic Outlook on Chiefs

    The Kansas City Chiefs have a tough schedule ahead and after a rough start to the season, there's an unsettling feeling surrounding this team.
    Author:

    A few weeks ago, I wrote an article mentioning how it wasn’t time to panic in regards to the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, if you’re the nervous type, then panic mode may be setting in after the team suffered a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans last week.

    It was another slow start for the offense and the defense gave up points on each of the Titans' first four possessions. The team never recovered. The Chiefs need to do the exact opposite of what happened against Tennessee if they want to get back on track. The Chiefs' offense needs to score early to take some pressure off the defense — and take some pressure off of themselves as well. Pressing will only lead to more turnovers, and they certainly don’t need any more of those.

    The New York Giants are coming into town after putting a beat down on the Carolina Panthers. This is good because although the Chiefs should not be overlooking any opponent at this point, who knows what the team's mindset would be if the Giants came into this one at 1-6 rather than 2-5. 

    Even saying that gives me cause for concern. Something the Chiefs displayed a little bit of last season was playing down to their opponents. Games that should have been double-digit wins ended up being squeakers. At this point, Kansas City just needs to win games and prepare for each game like their playoff hopes are hanging in the balance. Thus far in the season, the Chiefs haven't shown they can beat opponents that sit atop their respective divisions. They can beat the teams that are a notch below them but have not done themselves any favors against the better teams whatsoever.

    Losses to the Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West leaders at the time of loss), Baltimore Ravens (NFC North leaders at the time), Buffalo Bills (current AFC East leaders) and Titans (current AFC South leaders) are telling. It probably makes fans a little worried when they see the Green Bay Packers (NFC North leaders), Las Vegas Raiders (Current AFC West leaders), and Dallas Cowboys (NFC East leaders) coming up on the schedule over the next month. The Chiefs also have the Cincinnati Bengals (current AFC North leaders) near the end of the season, plus additional matchups with the Raiders and Chargers further down the stretch.

    Read More

    To say the Chiefs' schedule is rough from start to finish is an accurate statement. Can they overcome these obstacles and make a run to the playoffs? Absolutely. Will it be a difficult path and will the team continue to be tested weekly the rest of the way? Absolutely.

    If the Chiefs continue the trend of losing to first-place teams and beating teams that aren’t in first place, they’ll likely finish the season with a 9-8 record. Winning two of three in the stretch of games against the Packers, Raiders, and Cowboys would be big for getting back on track.

    Despite the sky looking like it is falling in Kansas City, the Chiefs are still only two games out of first place in the AFC West. Though it doesn’t seem likely at the moment, there is still time to make a run at winning the division. They’d likely need to go 5-0 against divisional opponents the rest of the way for this to happen, but there is a path to get there nonetheless.

    The more likely route is earning a wild card spot in the playoffs. Since there are now three wild card teams, the Chiefs will likely be battling with their divisional rivals, as well as the Cleveland Browns, for positioning.

    The good news is that the Chiefs have the tie-breaker with the Browns after defeating them in Week 1 of the season. Since they still have two games against the Raiders, there is still time to win the tie-breaker over them as well. Against the Chargers, the Chiefs will only be able to split the season series at best.

    There are some real issues with this team and it is still yet to be seen if it can self-correct these errors and deficiencies. There's more than half a season left to play and while that will make some people feel uneasy with the tough games ahead on the schedule, it’s not time to throw in the towel on this team yet. 

    Read More: Chiefs Sign (Another) Top-50 Pick Looking for Change of Scenery

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at the crowd after warmups at the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. An57281
    GM Report

    Tough Schedule Ahead Leads to Pessimistic Outlook on Chiefs

    25 seconds ago
    Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tyrann Mathieu, Anthony Hitchens Take Issue with 'Toxic' Chiefs Fanbase

    13 hours ago
    July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) participates in training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Chiefs Sign (Another) Top-50 Pick Looking for Change of Scenery

    15 hours ago
    Nov 19, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by New York Giants safety Darian Thompson (27) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Chiefs’ Game vs. Giants Will Bring Team’s Adjustments Under the Spotlight

    Oct 29, 2021
    August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    For Better or Worse, Steve Spagnuolo’s Seat Is Heating Up

    Oct 27, 2021
    Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) and Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Chiefs 091
    Podcasts

    The Chiefs Proved They Aren't a Top-Tier Contender in the AFC

    Oct 25, 2021
    August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs’ Rookie LB Nick Bolton on Impressive Start: ‘Just Me Doing My Part'

    Oct 24, 2021
    Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes Shoulders Blame for Loss: ‘I Didn’t Execute'

    Oct 24, 2021