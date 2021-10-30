Tough Schedule Ahead Leads to Pessimistic Outlook on Chiefs

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article mentioning how it wasn’t time to panic in regards to the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, if you’re the nervous type, then panic mode may be setting in after the team suffered a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans last week.

It was another slow start for the offense and the defense gave up points on each of the Titans' first four possessions. The team never recovered. The Chiefs need to do the exact opposite of what happened against Tennessee if they want to get back on track. The Chiefs' offense needs to score early to take some pressure off the defense — and take some pressure off of themselves as well. Pressing will only lead to more turnovers, and they certainly don’t need any more of those.

The New York Giants are coming into town after putting a beat down on the Carolina Panthers. This is good because although the Chiefs should not be overlooking any opponent at this point, who knows what the team's mindset would be if the Giants came into this one at 1-6 rather than 2-5.

Even saying that gives me cause for concern. Something the Chiefs displayed a little bit of last season was playing down to their opponents. Games that should have been double-digit wins ended up being squeakers. At this point, Kansas City just needs to win games and prepare for each game like their playoff hopes are hanging in the balance. Thus far in the season, the Chiefs haven't shown they can beat opponents that sit atop their respective divisions. They can beat the teams that are a notch below them but have not done themselves any favors against the better teams whatsoever.

Losses to the Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West leaders at the time of loss), Baltimore Ravens (NFC North leaders at the time), Buffalo Bills (current AFC East leaders) and Titans (current AFC South leaders) are telling. It probably makes fans a little worried when they see the Green Bay Packers (NFC North leaders), Las Vegas Raiders (Current AFC West leaders), and Dallas Cowboys (NFC East leaders) coming up on the schedule over the next month. The Chiefs also have the Cincinnati Bengals (current AFC North leaders) near the end of the season, plus additional matchups with the Raiders and Chargers further down the stretch.

To say the Chiefs' schedule is rough from start to finish is an accurate statement. Can they overcome these obstacles and make a run to the playoffs? Absolutely. Will it be a difficult path and will the team continue to be tested weekly the rest of the way? Absolutely.

If the Chiefs continue the trend of losing to first-place teams and beating teams that aren’t in first place, they’ll likely finish the season with a 9-8 record. Winning two of three in the stretch of games against the Packers, Raiders, and Cowboys would be big for getting back on track.

Despite the sky looking like it is falling in Kansas City, the Chiefs are still only two games out of first place in the AFC West. Though it doesn’t seem likely at the moment, there is still time to make a run at winning the division. They’d likely need to go 5-0 against divisional opponents the rest of the way for this to happen, but there is a path to get there nonetheless.

The more likely route is earning a wild card spot in the playoffs. Since there are now three wild card teams, the Chiefs will likely be battling with their divisional rivals, as well as the Cleveland Browns, for positioning.

The good news is that the Chiefs have the tie-breaker with the Browns after defeating them in Week 1 of the season. Since they still have two games against the Raiders, there is still time to win the tie-breaker over them as well. Against the Chargers, the Chiefs will only be able to split the season series at best.

There are some real issues with this team and it is still yet to be seen if it can self-correct these errors and deficiencies. There's more than half a season left to play and while that will make some people feel uneasy with the tough games ahead on the schedule, it’s not time to throw in the towel on this team yet.