Travis Kelce Reveals His 'Biggest Struggle' Late Into Chiefs Career
Over the past several years, the Kansas City Chiefs have made success look easy. The back-to-back reigning champs are looking for a third Super Bowl title in a row, and tight end Travis Kelce is expected to play a major role once again this upcoming campaign. Even as he approaches the age-35 mark, the future Hall of Fame man is excited to embrace the challenge of year No. 12.
What's the most glaring obstacle Kelce finds himself being forced to overcome at this point? It's just as much of a mental hurdle as anything else.
Appearing on a recent episode of the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kelce explained why learning to accept not being on the field has proven to be so hard.
"Yeah, 100%, yeah," Kelce said. "I think that's definitely it. Having to deal with not always being in the game in certain moments of the game. I had to look myself in the mirror like, 'Dude, the team's better when Noah (Gray) and Blake Bell are in the game in these type of situations.' You have to be alright with that. You can't just be like, 'I'm me, I need to be on the f— field.' That's just how it's always been. So dealing with that, knowing I've got to trust the head ball coach on what the team needs best. I just want to go out there and be out there every single f— play and helping the team. Dealing with that has probably been the biggest struggle."
There was no greater example of this than the 2023-24 campaign. Before Week 1's contest against the Detroit Lions even kicked off, Kelce suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the lineup. Throughout the year, he dealt with multiple other bumps and bruises and appeared to be slowing down. He and head coach Andy Reid decided he'd be inactive for the regular-season finale so he could rest, a move that ultimately paved the way for a resurgent playoff run.
In the process, though, Kelce didn't see the field as much as he'd been accustomed to. During games he played in, he was present for a career-low 77% of overall snaps. That marked the sixth season in a row that his percentage dipped. He wasn't always able to control his emotions when heading to the sideline, with Super Bowl LVIII being a perfect example. A fiery competitor by nature, Kelce desires to play every snap.
Earlier this offseason, Kelce expanded on walking the tightrope in regards to activity versus load management. At the same time, he declared himself ready to be relied on this season.
"Wear and tear me, baby," Kelce said. "I'm ready for it. Put the load on me. I love being accountable for the men and women in this building and Chiefs Kingdom. I love the aspect of everybody counting on me to try and make that play for the team and just do the right things out there on the field [out of] better judgment for the team. I don't think anything from last year put more miles on me [or] made me less of a player. I think all in all, it was focus, being my worst critic and capitalizing in situations I should've."
For Kelce's sake, Kansas City is hoping that offseason pickups like Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy will help maximize the offense's best pass-catcher. Additionally, a loaded tight end room could help spell him on occasion. That may not be the situation he wants to be in too often, but it's best for everyone in the long run.
While he's still working on adopting a positive mindset there, Kelce is well on his way.