Where Does Patrick Mahomes Land in All-Time Quarterback Rankings?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has firmly cemented himself as the best quarterback in the NFL, leaving the current era of signal-callers to compete amongst themselves for the time being. This leaves Mahomes on another level, as he's now being discussed among the all-time greats.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in NFL history, and Mahomes is near the top of the list.
Mahomes lands at No. 3 all-time, behind only Joe Montana (No. 2) and Tom Brady (No. 1). Considering that Mahomes doesn't turn 29 until September, it's hard to feel too slighted on Mahomes's behalf. The best takeaway from that ranking may be the fact that Mahomes is behind the clear-cut GOATs of the previous eras of professional football. It was hard to argue against Montana until Brady came along, and it eventually became almost impossible to argue against Brady until Mahomes took the league by storm. (Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers round out the top five and certainly had arguments for being the league's best at a given time, but Brady and Montana's postseason success has set them apart, with Mahomes following suit in that department as well.)
Here's what Mosher had to say about Mahomes and his top-three ranking while still having a lot of football ahead of him:
Is it too early to include Patrick Mahomes as the third-best quarterback ever?
Nope.
He has already surpassed several all-time great quarterbacks, and his most recent Super Bowl win put him in rarified air. There are so many different stats and numbers to back up Mahomes' ranking, but one of the most staggering is that he has reached the AFC Championship Game in all six seasons as a starter. In those six seasons, he’s advanced to the Super Bowl four times and already has three Super Bowl wins.
What really sets Mahomes apart from his peers is his performance in the playoffs. Most of the other quarterbacks on this list see their passing stats and efficiency drop in the postseason.
That isn’t the case for Mahomes, who has a higher passer rating in the postseason (105.8) than he does in the regular season (103.5). And by the way, Mahomes has the second-highest career passer rating in the regular season, just narrowly behind Rodgers (103.6).
Mahomes is a cheat code who is already in the conversation for the greatest quarterback ever. If he completes the three-peat during the 2024 season, we can start having a serious conversation about his GOAT status.
It’s not often that a quarterback’s best season is his first as a starter, but that was the case for Mahomes. Not only did the Chiefs go 12-4, but Mahomes led the NFL in touchdown passes (50) and QBR (80.3).
He received 41 of the 50 MVP votes and led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. If weren’t for a Dee Ford offsides penalty, Mahomes would have also led the Chiefs to that Super Bowl.