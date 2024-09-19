Unleashing Xavier Worthy Could Help Unlock Chiefs' Offense
While the Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 with wins against AFC contenders, the offense has yet to return to the form many expected during the offseason after a tumultuous 2023 campaign.
One of the reasons for excitement was the selection of wideout Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy was excellent in his first pro game but much quieter in his second outing. For Kansas City's offense to become more consistent, they should prioritize developing him as a complete receiver.
Worthy's impact has already done many great things so far. His speed has forced teams to respect the deep ball in Kansas City again, which was a foreign concept last season. That respect opened up space underneath for Rashee Rice in Week 1, helping him have over 100 receiving yards.
With that said, Worthy doesn't need to run deep or clear-out routes every play to make the opposition honor his speed. This was part of the narrative surrounding him as a draft prospect. Many thought of him just as a deep threat because they saw the 4.21-second 40-yard dash number flash across the screen. Worthy is a very savvy route runner, though.
In the clip above, both Worthy and Rice are running the same route: a deep comeback. The difference between how they run it is evident. Worthy uses his acceleration off the line of scrimmage to sell the deep route, gives a head fake to the sideline and hand-fights to keep the defender off him. When he makes the cut at the top of his stem, he comes back to the ball. That helps the quarterback and limits the chances of a defensive back recovering to make a play.
Rice does a good job fighting with his man but probably doesn't get enough depth on the route and definitely doesn't come back to the ball, which allows for the breakup. It's perhaps a completion if Mahomes decides to go to Worthy but at this point, he probably has more trust in and chemistry with Rice. Is Worthy the better receiver right now? No, but he is a more natural route runner.
The speed certainly helps Worthy because of the cushion and the way defenders have to play against him due to the fear of him beating them over the top. However, he seems to understand the nuances of route running and how to create separation. Up to this point, the Chiefs have almost exclusively used him on gadget plays and deep routes. This could be because he's a rookie and doesn't fully have the trust of the coaching staff yet, but his short-area quickness and route-running ability can be valuable for the Chiefs to find their form.
In the offseason, Kansas City probably thought Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would be their intermediate man-beater. With him being out for an extended period of time, the Chiefs should look to shift to Worthy and almost force him into that role. They still can – and should – use him as a deep threat, but unleashing him in the intermediate areas can help him develop as Rice did throughout his rookie year.
Rice has a defined role as a yards-after-catch threat and is improving elsewhere. Travis Kelce is moving better now than how he did last regular season, but there could be a focus on preserving him for later in the year and a playoff run. Therefore, Worthy becoming a more significant three-level threat and focal point only makes the Chiefs' offense harder to prepare for and helps Rice and Kelce shine in their roles. It should also help him become a better player now and long-term.