Veteran Chiefs D-Lineman Having ‘Dominating Training Camp'
With Chris Jones still working through a shoulder injury and Derrick Nnadi coming back from a triceps ailment that cut his 2023-24 short, the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line is far from full strength. At the defensive tackle spot, specifically, the back-to-back champs need time to help heal everyone up.
Tershawn Wharton is no stranger to that process. Now entering his fifth year with the team, this is the first time since 2022 that he's been able to close out camp totally in the swing of things. That ensuing season saw him tear his ACL, which held him back a bit throughout last offseason. It was evident in his play, too, as the Missouri S&T product steadily improved throughout the year.
Now well removed from the injury, Wharton is putting up some of his best performances at practice. Defensive line coach Joe Cullen says the 26-year-old is wrecking things at training camp in the best of ways.
"Turk Wharton has had a dominating training camp," Cullen said. "Just strong, he's physical, [I] love where he's at."
Playing in all 17 games a year ago, Wharton logged 21 tackles and tied a career-best mark with two sacks in the regular season. He was on the field for 37% of available reps until the playoffs, then added another 124 snaps once the Chiefs' pursuit of another title got real. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a grade of 70 or higher in three of his final four regular-season contests. That led to Kansas City re-signing him on a one-year deal in March.
Behind Jones and Nnadi (and potentially Mike Pennel), the Chiefs' defensive tackle rotation contains some interesting names. Wharton is one of them, as he has some inside-outside versatility that others like Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu have. Because Omenihu is tracking to open the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, though, Danna's dual role may not be as serious. While Wharton lines up primarily in the B-gap (409 reps in 2023), he can either kick into the A-gap (67) or align directly over a tackle (38).
More of a hybrid piece than anything else, Wharton isn't much of a factor in base personnel. That's due to his profile as a pass-rush specialist instead of a proven run defender. For Kansas City's purposes, however, that works. From Week 15 of the regular season until Super Bowl LVIII, he recorded at least one hurry in every game and had two or more in three separate outings. Getting that production from a role player is quite valuable.
Given better health and a normal offseason, Wharton will be looking to deliver one of his more consistent seasons in 2024. If Cullen's observations foreshadow anything, the next few months could be some of Wharton's best.