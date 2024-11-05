Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: No Clean Sweep for Chiefs Despite Another Win
Nine weeks into the 2024 NFL season, only the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to lose. In fact, head coach Andy Reid set a new personal record with his 14th consecutive victory (including playoffs) at the conclusion of Monday night's triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In Week 9's overtime thriller, Kansas City got into a tightly contested battle with Tampa Bay but ultimately woke up down the stretch. Thanks to some late-game heroics on offense, they scored 30 points for the first time all year and kept their perfect record intact in the process.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some Week 10 NFL power rankings from major outlets as Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos approaches.
The 33rd Team: 1
No change in this week's set of power rankings from The 33rd Team. Despite not putting everything together on offense just yet, the Chiefs remain impressive and have room to grow as an undefeated squad.
The Kansas City Chiefs still don't look quite right on offense, but adding DeAndre Hopkins certainly helps. He caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns and made several timely plays for Kansas City. The Chiefs scored 30 and have now scored 26 or more points in four straight games. If they can get back Isiah Pacheco by November, it's hard to see anyone beating them in the playoffs. – Marcus Mosher
Bleacher Report: 1
The weekly Bleacher Report group of analysts also keeps Kansas City in the top spot, tipping their caps to Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins for combining for a whopping 22 receptions on Monday night.
Because Mahomes needed another weapon. It didn't matter that the Chiefs receivers have been ravaged by injuries. It didn't matter that rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy was a complete non-factor. All Mahomes needed was Kelce and Hopkins for the Chiefs to win their 14th straight game including the postseason. Mahomes tweaking his ankle in the second half is cause for at least some concern, but that's about the only thing the league's best team has to worry about right now. – Gary Davenport
Sports Illustrated: 3
Despite another Chiefs win, Conor Orr isn't sold on them being the first or second team in his set of power rankings. Kansas City drops one spot entering Week 10, with him citing context in regards to schedule as a reason why.
Alright. Alright. Breathe. We’ve reached the part of the season where I want to have a legitimate conversation about situational strength of schedule. There are some teams that have played the equivalent of three Rose Bowls already and the Chiefs not only have a horrid conference schedule outside of the Chargers but, after a narrow win over Baltimore in Week 1, have barely beaten a wildly inconsistent Bengals team at home, a wildly inconsistent—and still early-season rusty—Falcons team, a Saints team that just lost to the godforsaken Panthers and the 49ers before their stars came back.
I know I’m going to get some pushback and I suppose this is Kansas City’s burden, but I have to start considering style points, especially after a Buccaneers game that should have ended a handful of times before the Chiefs got the ball in overtime. I don’t think we have the ability to argue that any quarterback is better than Patrick Mahomes or any coach is better than Andy Reid. What we can argue is that Baltimore is a completely different team than the one that lost to Kansas City in Week 1 by a toenail. – Conor Orr
The Athletic: 2
The Athletic makes it two outlets not putting the Chiefs atop their list. The 7-1 Detroit Lions still sit on the throne this week, but that isn't an intended slight toward the reigning Super Bowl winners.
Kansas City has won 14 consecutive games. It hasn’t always been pretty or decisive. The Chiefs are just eighth in the league in scoring margin (56). And it almost turned really ugly Monday night when Patrick Mahomes rolled his left ankle while throwing a fourth-quarter touchdown pass. But Mahomes returned, and they won. Like they always do. – Josh Kendall
NFL: 2
Echoing a similar sentiment as the outlet above, NFL.com gives Detroit the power rankings gold medal over the Chiefs. With that said, routinely proving capable of coming away with one-score wins seems to be in their DNA at this point.
Patrick Mahomes once played out a postseason through a turf toe injury, so no one should be surprised by his gutty effort Monday, battling through a rolled ankle to lead the Chiefs back from a second-half deficit. Mahomes delivered two crucial touchdown drives down the stretch, and when the Chiefs' defense needed a pick-me-up after Baker Mayfield tore through the unit on the game-tying drive in the final minutes of regulation, Mahomes delivered in overtime. He received major help from DeAndre Hopkins, who caught two TDs in his second game with Kansas City; several big catches from Travis Kelce, even with a first-half fumble and a second-half drop; and the continued hard running of Kareem Hunt, who notched the game-winning TD in OT. The close-game formula remains undefeated, for this season at least. – Eric Edholm
FOX Sports: 1
Bucky Brooks acknowledges Mahomes not performing at his usual standard but with Steve Spagnuolo's defense doing its job for the most part, Kansas City can afford to not be totally clicking as the season hits its stride.
It has not been pretty, but the Chiefs remain perfect on the season heading into their Monday night game against the Buccaneers. The Chris Jones-led defense continues to spark the squad with his disruptive skills spearheading a suffocating run defense. As the defense forces opponents into a one-dimensional approach that plays into defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's hands as a blitz-happy playcaller, the Chiefs have chalked up wins without Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level. – Bucky Brooks
CBS Sports: 1
As he usually does, Pete Prisco keeps his reasoning for the Chiefs being No. 1 short and sweet: Kansas City wins, wins and wins again.
Yeah, yeah. It wasn't pretty against Tampa Bay, but they found a way to win it in overtime. They just keep on winning. That's all that matters. – Pete Prisco