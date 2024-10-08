Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Chiefs Looking Great Entering Bye Week
The Kansas City Chiefs have yet another victory to brag about after five games, and Andy Reid's crew maintains an undefeated record entering the sixth week of the 2024 NFL season. Luckily for them, a bye week gives everyone some much-needed time to rest ahead of the most important stretch of the year.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some Week 6 NFL power rankings from major outlets as the bye week arrives.
The 33rd Team: 1
No change in this week's power rankings from The 33rd Team. Now past perhaps the NFL's most challenging opening schedule, Kansas City can focus on refining things during the bye and coming back stronger.
The Kansas City Chiefs still haven't put together a complete game, and they have a glaring weakness at receiver, with Rashee Rice (knee) likely out for the entire 2024 season. Still, they are at 5-0 and have played a difficult schedule. The good news is that their defense continues to shine, and they actually ran the ball effectively against the Saints. The Chiefs are on bye in Week 6, and need to figure out their red zone issues, but they have to be thrilled with their start considering the schedule. – Marcus Mosher
Bleacher Report: 1
This week, the Bleacher Report analyst quartet of Gary Davenport, Kristopher Knox, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski tips its cap to an unexpected duo for turning in some great production in Week 5.
It wasn't Mahomes who was the engine for the Kansas City offense in Week 5—he topped 300 passing yards but didn't throw a touchdown pass. Instead, it was time-machine time. Kareem Hunt turned back the clock to his Chiefs heyday, carrying the ball 27 times for 102 yards and a score. JuJu Smith-Schuster looked like it was 2018, catching seven passes for 130 yards. And Kelce was, well, Kelce, with nine grabs on 10 targets for 70 yards. It was a game far more lopsided than the final score suggests. The Chiefs had over twice as many yards as the Saints. It was also a message to the rest of the league. Injured stars or not, Kansas City is still the best team in the NFL. – B/R NFL Staff
Sports Illustrated: 1
It seems that no matter what set of circumstances the Chiefs are given, they find a way to be successful anyway. Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints was a perfect example of that.
Take away everything from this team and the offense will still beat you with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kareem Hunt and Xavier Worthy. Pick off Mahomes in the end zone and the defense will casually shut down what was at one point the most powerful offense in the NFL this season and throttle the QB, sending Derek Carr into the medical tent. We’re obsessing over the NFL’s newness in 2024 and fresh faces while ignoring the very real possibility of a Super Bowl three-peat. – Conor Orr
NFL: 2
While the Chiefs did manage to get by (and then some) without Rashee Rice on Monday, this current group likely shouldn't be counted on to replicate that performance every week. NFL.com's weekly power rankings fall in line with that, as Eric Edholm believes there's room for improvement.
Kansas City grinded away against New Orleans for four quarters, struggling to put the game away, but never really leaving it in doubt, either. The Saints couldn't get their run game going, and it left their offense a little wrong-footed. It was a good night for the post-Rashee Rice offense in Kansas City, generally speaking, as the Chiefs racked up 460 yards, gained 28 first downs and controlled the clock for nearly 40 minutes.
But it was also bad in that they went just 2-for-7 in the red zone, with New Orleans staying alive thanks to an end-zone pick off the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was a big night for JJSS (seven catches for 130 yards), but that drop would have left a sour taste had the game turned. Travis Kelce was the man on Monday, with a nice crackback block early, nine catches and a cool pitch to Samaje Perine late in the first half. But this shouldn't dissuade the Chiefs from looking to add another receiver -- preferably a red-zone weapon -- even if Davante Adams doesn't feel likely. – Eric Edholm
The Athletic: 2
Another week in the No. 2 spot for Kansas City in The Athletic's set of power rankings, with the reigning champs trailing the (also) undefeated Minnesota Vikings as Week 6 approaches.
Kansas City’s most productive fantasy wide receiver this year has been Rashee Rice, who ranks 67th overall and 23rd among receivers with 64.9 points and is unlikely to play again this season because of a knee injury. After that, it’s rookie Xavier Worthy, who is 84th in scoring (58.1 ppg). And still, the Chiefs, who completed 12 passes to three tight ends Monday night, are undefeated. – Josh Kendall
FOX Sports: 1
Bucky Brooks published his top 10 teams list prior to Monday Night Football, leaving Kansas City in the top spot anyway. Luckily for him, Reid's team justified that decision by doubling New Orleans' point total at home.
A tough matchup against the Saints on Monday night could test the Chiefs' mettle as back-to-back champs. The loss of Rashee Rice could derail a passing game that lacks a true No. 1 wideout on the perimeter. While Travis Kelce has started to make some noise this season, the 35-year-old will need to utilize all of his tricks to stave off Father Time as a TE1 in the twilight of his career. Without a quality option to support Kelce as a co-headliner, the Chiefs' passing game will ride or die on the efforts of the perennial Pro Bowler. – Bucky Brooks
CBS Sports: 1
Pete Prisco keeps his power rankings short and sweet, with the Chiefs occupying the No. 1 spot once again.
No Rashee Rice. No big deal. The staff came up with a great plan to attack the Saints, and Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 300 yards. They are just fine as they head to their bye. – Pete Prisco