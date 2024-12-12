Who and What Are the Best Answers for the Chiefs’ Struggling Pass Rush?
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their division for the ninth consecutive season on Sunday night. With that said, one negative thing that was on display was their lack of pass rush, especially when only rushing four.
Chris Jones can only do so much by himself. From a pressure perspective, his numbers look similar to those of years past but the raw sack numbers wouldn't tell you that. The best pass rushes are complementary units, so who steps up and helps Jones get to the quarterback?
George Karlaftis is the first guy to look at. While the former first-round pick has been good throughout his career, he has yet to take that leap into becoming a true secondary pass rusher. His game is still predicated on winning with power by crushing the pocket. He's never been a quick-pressure rusher. That has been even more evident with the Chiefs' secondary not being as strong as it was last year. The pressures he got half a second later are no longer there because of the secondary's struggles. Karlaftis has shown flashes of being able to take that next step, so the hope is he can hone that in and become the secondary disrupter the Chiefs need.
Charles Omenihu looked very impressive for a guy in his first game off a torn ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders. Though he only recorded one pressure, his energy popped off the screen and he was disruptive as a run defender. He wasn't nearly as noticeable in last week's game, though, which is totally understandable. It was only his second game back, so there is likely still rust that needs to be knocked off and a comfortability level with his knee that needs to be reached. The more games he gets under the belt, the better it should be for the Chiefs' pass rush.
Karlaftis and Omenihu were definitively the second and third-most productive pass rushers for the Chiefs last season, so they are the most logical options to be the ones to step up. However, it may come from one of the other three pass rushers the Chiefs have in Joshua Uche, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Mike Danna.
Of those three, Uche has the best chance. For some reason, he's only played one snap in the past two weeks. When he was traded before the deadline from the New England Patriots, many envisioned his seamless fit. In several folks' eyes, he was going to be the bendy speed rusher Kansas City has lacked for years. Even though he's barely seen the field, past production says he's the one to watch.
Uche has a career pressure rate of 15.3%. For comparison, Jones had a 14.4% pressure rate in the 2023-24 season. Uche clearly isn't as good as Jones but in the right role, the numbers speak for themselves. The problem for Uche is that he's a pass-rush specialist and is someone you don't want to be playing against the run. Kansas City hasn't found the right rhythm for getting him into the game in pass-rush scenarios because of the likely fear of him playing the run. However, they wouldn't have traded for him without the coaches being on board and thinking he could help.
Uche should be playing instead of Danna in any and every pass-rush scenario. Of the 145 players with at least 200 rushing snaps this season, Danna ranks 122nd in pressures. Right now, his pressure rate is 6.8%. Whenever the opposing offense sees Danna out there instead of Uche on a passing down, they are probably breathing a sigh of relief. As the playoffs approach, Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs must find usage for Uche because of his game-changing ability as a pass rusher.
It all comes back to the pass rush being complementary. Playing with Jones already gives the others a favorable look as they draw more one-on-ones. Look at the way Tershawn Wharton has played this season. With all the attention and double-teams on Jones, Wharton is easily having the best year of his career.
Now it's on the defensive ends such as Karlaftis, Omenihu and Uche to take that same advantage and bolster a floundering unit.