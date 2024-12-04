Charles Omenihu Discusses Recovery from ACL Injury, Performance in Season Debut
Injuries have plagued the Kansas City Chiefs this season, which is no different entering Week 14. As the reigning Super Bowl champions attempt to fight off attrition for their final handful of regular-season games, a silver lining presented itself last week. Defensive end Charles Omenihu is back after tearing his ACL in January's AFC Championship Game win, as the veteran pass rusher was activated off the physically unable to perform list for Black Friday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now a handful of days removed from his first live action in months, Omenihu provided an update on how he's doing physically and tipped his cap to members of the Kansas City training staff.
"I feel good, I feel good," Omenihu said. "I don't have any soreness, there's no swelling. Greg (Carbin) and Tiff (Tiffany Morton) have been marvelous in the process of getting me back and getting to the point where I can play 34 snaps and feel good and have no trouble. Today [and] throughout the weekend, I was all good."
Omenihu also discussed the mental challenges that pair with the physical hurdles of recovering from ACL surgery.
"It's tough, bro," Omenihu said. "I commend guys who get through any injury, first and foremost. Getting through that ACL is not for the weak and will definitely make you a man, toughen you up and make sure that you take care of your body."
In his season debut, Omenihu got thrown into the fire and was involved more often than many expected. His 34 snaps played were exactly half of those available for a defensive line room that also includes George Karlaftis, a healthy Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and in-season trade pickup Joshua Uche. (Malik Herring wasn't even active.) Defensive tackle Chris Jones worked on the edge a bit, too, making the division of workloads a tricky task but a good problem to have.
Omenihu didn't necessarily fill up the box score, finishing with an assisted tackle and one pressure according to Pro Football Focus. With that said, he did look comfortable and had one third-and-16 rep where he penetrated the pocket and helped force a Las Vegas Raiders punt. It was a good reintroduction for a player who amassed seven sacks in just 11 regular-season games a year ago.
Did Omenihu reach the bar he set for himself? Perhaps not, but it may have been impossible to do so.
"I mean, my expectations were to play really well," Omenihu said. "Did I meet my own personal expectations? Probably not, but I've got to sometimes give myself grace [considering] that I hadn't played in – I saw somebody said – 308 days. It's been a long time since I've played. You've got to be realistic, but my foot's on the gas, man. I've gotta go. That's my mentality."
Moving forward, Omenihu provides Kansas City with plenty of possibilities up front. Not only does he add another capable body to the defensive end room, but he can also flash some versatility to rush from the interior. That helps keep others like Tershawn Wharton fresh, also giving Jones chances to get more favorable matchups. It's a domino effect and one heck of a good problem for the Chiefs to have.
Now on the other side of a trying stretch, Omenihu's process and ideal result remain the same.
"You don't reinvent the wheel," Omenihu said. "You just sharpen the iron."