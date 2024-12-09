KC Chiefs vs. LA Chargers Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 14?
Week 14 of the NFL season is officially here, and Sunday night brings what should be one of the best matchups of the week. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as both AFC West clubs seek a victory to cap off the weekend slate.
As is the case with every team, neither of these squads is 100% healthy at this late stage of the season. Kansas City came into the year already banged up and has dealt with a multitude of injuries ever since, and Los Angeles has several players on the injured reserve list or attempting to play through ailments. Both sides will need all the help they can get from those available to get the job done on Sunday.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Los Angeles in Week 14's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- DE Joshua Uche
- OT Kingsley Suamataia
- DE Malik Herring
The biggest personnel-related news for the Chiefs is the debut of left tackle D.J. Humphries. The veteran lineman, who signed in late November, will get the start in Week 14 and occupy the spot previously manned by Wanya Morris. Head coach Andy Reid wouldn't name Humphries his outright starter during the week but as time went on, it became more and more apparent that the former Pro Bowler would appear in a game for the first time since December of last year. He'll be joined by Jawaan Taylor on the right side after Taylor nursed a knee injury throughout the week but didn't carry a designation for game day.
Elsewhere, a key piece of injury-related news for Kansas City developed late in the week. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman suffered a knee injury prior to Friday's practice, which led to him missing work and subsequently being deemed questionable for Week 14. On Saturday, however, the Chiefs placed Hardman on the injured reserve list. The earliest he can return is Week 18's regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. In a corresponding move, Nikko Remigio was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Linebacker Swayze Bozeman and tight end Baylor Cupp were elevated from the practice squad at the same time.
Elsewhere, it's business as usual on Sunday for the most part, albeit with a surprise. Players like Hanson, Driskell, Tuipulotu and Edwards-Helaire have been routine scratches on the weekly inactives list. Kicker Spencer Shrader doesn't have his name listed because he got placed on IR; Matthew Wright will kick in his place once again.
The shocker is Uche, who was traded for during the season, being inactive this weekend. He's played just 37 snaps since coming over from the New England Patriots, and he won't be able to add to that total in Week 14. Suamataia to the bench, given Humphries's debut, isn't totally unexpected.
Los Angeles Chargers inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Easton Stick (emergency third quarterback)
- LB Denzel Perryman
- WR Ladd McConkey
- S Tony Jefferson
- OL Brenden Jaimes
- OL Jordan McFadden
- DL Justin Eboigbe
Easily the most noteworthy absence for Los Angeles on Sunday will be McConkey, who's made a huge impact despite being a rookie. In his first 12 games, the second-round pick hauled in 58 passes for 815 yards and four touchdowns. He carried knee and shoulder injuries into Week 14 and was ruled questionable, but the Chargers' game-time decision is to hold him out. Elsewhere, Perryman (groin) was listed as doubtful and Jefferson (hamstring) was questionable. Neither will suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday night.