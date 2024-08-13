Xavier Worthy a ‘Threat’ for Punt Returns, Versatile Offensive Role
In the Kansas City Chiefs' opening preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, their starters didn't log a ton of snaps on either side of the ball. Offensively, everyone from Patrick Mahomes down to his offensive line got just one series of work before heading to the sideline for the evening.
That mostly includes rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, although he did start the next drive with one additional rep before calling it a day. The first-round pick didn't even notch a target in his five snaps played, yet he managed to stand out anyway because of his blazing speed.
With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown temporarily on the shelf with a sternoclavicular injury, more pressure could be put on Worthy to perform immediately. The No. 28 overall selection from back in April built a pre-draft profile as a lethal offensive weapon capable of threatening all levels of a defense. Speaking to the media this week, Worthy seemed hopeful that similar opportunities will be present in Kansas City.
"It's huge," Worthy said. "Obviously in college, I kind of had the freedom to get the ball anywhere on the field – reverses, bubbles, deep passes, intermediate. So just being able to have that here [and] being able to get the ball in my hands, I feel like I'll be a threat with the ball in my hands."
With that said, he surely would've loved a chance to show that off a bit more in Saturday's loss. He said he wanted to bring back a punt, too.
"I wanted one of those punt returns for sure, definitely," Worthy said. "But they took us off the field. I was like, 'Dang, I can't get a punt return?' It was messed up, but I understand (laughs)."
Special teams is something Worthy can absolutely factor into as a rookie. In recent seasons, the Chiefs have experimented with other wideouts like Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney in the role. While Moore is capable, Hardman is more experienced and Toney has a big-time return in the Super Bowl on his resume, none of the three are sure-fire picks. Worthy's name should be considered as much as anyone else's.
Luckily for him, his track record from Texas is sparkling. He averaged 14.1 yards per punt return in three seasons with the Longhorns, including a 16.9 mark as a junior. Last year, Worthy's 371 punt return yards topped all qualified FBS players. He was a legitimate option there, even taking one to the house for a touchdown.
Worthy thinks more of that could be in store in 2024, and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has the perfect example of success in mind.
"Yeah, I'm definitely going to be back there returning," Worthy said. "They have us watching a lot of Devin Hester. He just entered the Hall of Fame and Coach (Toub) coached him, so it was amazing just to be able to have a coach who coached him and understands the tools it takes to be great back there."
Last year, Kansas City saw then-rookie wideout Rashee Rice catch on throughout the season and become a legitimate contributor. Mahomes believes that with how he's "progressed throughout camp," Worthy can make the most of his skill set and do the same. That could include a variety of receiver roles, in addition to the special teams versatility.
Just get the ball in Worthy's hands (when appropriate) and let him do the rest. That's how he appears to be approaching it, within reason.