How Gardner Minshew Adds Reliable Insurance to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have brought in another backup quarterback option for Patrick Mahomes, this time it's in former AFC West rival Gardner Minshew. The addition of Minshew isn't one that jumps off the pages, but it surely gives the head coach Andy Reid something to work with should Mahomes go down.
In the past, Minshew has showcased success in certain sample sizes. While last year as a part of the Chiefs' AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders did not go well for either party, the Chiefs have been enough to feel confident bringing in Minshew in a backup role.
That is exactly what his role is, to be Mahomes' backup. While Minshew has shown he can have success as a starting quarterback, there isn't a place for Minshew to lead the offense regularly. However, that doesn't mean he is a bad option to send out should Mahomes get hurt, even if it's just for a few snaps.
In his career, Minshew has collected 11,950 passing yards and a 88.5 passer rating. As a starter last season, Minshew was near the bottom of qualified quarterbacks in terms of adjusted quarterback rating, as he was only able to earn himself a 38.1.
The Chiefs Kingdom should, however, welcome Minshew in with open arms, as he sets a new stage of back up quarterbacks in Kansas City under the Mahomes era. To this point, Mahomes has always been younger than the quarterback listed behind him until Minshew put pen to paper.
Coming into the 2025 campaign, Minshew approaches it with an open mindset, as he should, given he's now with the franchise that's been synonymous with Super Bowl appearances over the past few seasons. Below is what Minshew said in his introductory press conference about what he is looking to get out of his Chiefs tenure.
"I feel like I have so much to learn from how coach Reid and everybody operates, how Pat operates, and I'm just looking forward to helping in any way that I can," Minshew said. "Whether its helping the scout team, helping Pat in meetings, whether it's just bringing good energy to practice, I look forward to just doing whatever I can to contribute and help this team win."
