How the Chiefs Were Almost Without Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs franchise was changed forever when they selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since being selected, Mahomes' resume speaks for itself as he continues to enter the conversation of the greatest of all time.
While last season was a "down year" for the Chiefs franchise quarterback, he was still able to produce high numbers and lead his squad to a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Regardless of the outcome, the Chiefs and Mahomes have become a match made in heaven since his initial draft selection.
That being said, however, there is a world where Chiefs Kingdom would have never known the name of Mahomes, as he almost stepped away from the world of football before his life was changed forever. According to Mahomes' mother, he almost hung up his cleats before his legacy could even be written.
"There were times when he would get a little down, even a moment in high school when he wanted to quit football. Yes, he did," Randi Mahomes said on a recent Instagram question and answer. "And I encouraged him that sitting out a season of sports and watching the games, it was not going to be fun for him. And so, he stuck to it, fortunately."
Mahomes's impact on the Chiefs franchise and the community of Kansas City would have been held in jeopardy if he gave up on himself. But, like any good parental figure, Randi was there to lift her son's spirits instead of allowing him to sulk.
Since 2017, Mahomes has continued to write his name into the National Football League history books as he and the Chiefs have built a dynasty from the ground up. Going into the 2025 campaign, Mahomes has been seen using that own self-motivation in preparing his body, as seen on his own Instagram.
Holding a career passer rating of 102.1, Mahomes will be looking to get his team back to the promised land: the playoffs. If he can once again lead the franchise to another impressive season, perhaps the Chiefs Kingdom will thank Mahomes' mom in the backs of their minds for keeping her son in the sport of football.
