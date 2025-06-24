Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Breakdown
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 training camp is less than one month away, and the roster, as well as the Chiefs Kingdom, are excited to see football back in action. The Chiefs' training camp begins on July 21, but the first official workout is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22. The camp is set to conclude on August 13.
The Chiefs will host their training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, a place they've called home for training camp for quite some time. All practice sessions will take place on the Mosaic Training Fields. Through the practices, here is what to expect.
Each practice, except the Aug 11 and 13 practices, will begin at 9:15 a.m. This gives the Chiefs the best time to be out on the field during the summer, working to get ready for the season.
17 training camp sessions will be held between the start and end dates. All practices, except two, will be open to the public. The two that aren't open to the public are for Chiefs season ticket members. Most of the practices are free to attend for the public, along with a parking fee of $7. For the two exclusive Chiefs Season Ticket Member days, parking is free. Fans are required to pre-purchase parking, and that can be done during the ticket reservation process, as announced by the Chiefs' press release.
As it currently stands, several practice dates give fans the chance to get autographs from their favorite Kansas City Chiefs stars. Below are the dates that position groups will be signing autographs for Chiefs Kingdom.
July 22, Full Team Autographs
July 23, Linebacker Autographs
July 24, Quarterbacks/Running Backs/Specialists Autographs
July 25, Defensive Backs Autographs
July 27, Full Team Autographs
July 28, Offensive/Defensive Line Autographs
July 29, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends Autographs
July 30, Linebackers Autographs
August 1, Defensive Backs Autographs
August 2 & 3, Full Team Autographs
August 5, Quarterbacks/Running Backs/Specialists Autographs
August 6, Offensive/Defensive Line Autographs
August 7, Full Team Autographs
August 11, Wide Receivers/Tight Ends Autographs
August 12, Linebackers Autographs
Training camp is the final step of the offseason before preseason games commence, which eventually will lead to the beginning of the 2025 campaign. The Chiefs will begin their season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1.
