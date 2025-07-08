How the Chiefs Can Set the Tone Early in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs schedule is filled with blockbuster matchups. From Week 1 to Week 18, the Chiefs will be a must-watch. Headlining the NFL this season with the most Primetime games on the schedule, Kansas City looks to come out on the winning side of things more often than not.
The Chiefs begin their season overseas against their AFC West divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in what should be a game that sets the tone for the remainder of the season. The Chiefs don't get a week off until Week 10 and have a packed schedule to begin their 2025 campaign.
Following the Super Bowl LIX loss, Kansas City has a taste in its mouth that has lingered all offseason. With several opinions circulating about the Chiefs and how their dynasty has come to an end, the easiest way for the Chiefs to earn that respect back is to take a commanding lead in the standings early in the campaign.
The first five weeks of the season will affect how the Chiefs play for the remainder of the season. As stated, they take on the Chargers in Week 1, and then when they return to the United States, they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.
If those two games don't have you leaning on the edge of your seat, the Chiefs also take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, and a sneaky team in the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. If the Chiefs can come away with victories against the Chargers, Eagles, and Ravens, it could be hard to further doubt the Chiefs on their championship pursuit.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined Kay Adams on Up and Adams with Kay Adams on Monday to discuss the schedule, but as Mahomes always has done, he oozed confidence when talking about the Chiefs' early opponents.
"The start of our season is a lot of good football teams," Mahomes told Adams.
"Whenever you win a lot of games, you play a lot of great football teams. Go to Brazil, playing against the Chargers who are going to be hungry to beat us, and then you play the Eagles in Week 2. Super Bowl rematch, obviously they got after us this Super Bowl, so it will be a great challenge for us to see where we're at."
