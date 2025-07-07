Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Falls in Analyst's Recent Top QB Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX did a lot more for the franchise from an outside view than expected. Losing the game 40-22, the Chiefs have heard all of the naysayers claim that their dynasty is over. However, that might not be the case.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs have the same drive as they did last season. With the expectation every season being to make the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have achieved that goal three years straight. While 2024 didn't end the way they had hoped, it lit a fire underneath the franchise for 2025.
That being said, player rankings have become a popular theme ahead of the new season. Whether they be created by fans or analysts, several opinions have circulated around who the best quarterbacks are going into the 2025 campaign.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes often finds his name cracking the Top 10 in rankings for who the best quarterback is. Going into his age 30 season, Mahomes has several accolades to his name that immediately elevate him in conversations compared to his quarterback counterparts.
Fox Sports released its Top 10 quarterbacks heading into the 2025 campaign, which has sparked conversations among analysts. Recently reviewing the rankings on SPEAK, NBA Hall of Famer/ analyst Paul Pierce took a look at the rankings and had some edits he would make.
Mahomes ranks as the second-best quarterback behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Fox Sports rankings. To Pierce, however, he believes Mahomes was ranked too high following the season he had in 2024.
"Statistically, Mahomes wasn't that great," Pierce said. "We all know the defense pretty much carried this Kansas City team all year long. I will tell you this, I wouldn't even have Mahomes as number two. I'd put Lamar (Jackson) right there.
"Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts at three, Mahomes at four, and Joe Burrow at five. That's my list right there."
Sure, if the rankings are based on last season, Mahomes had a down year. While Mahomes might be coming off a down season by his standards, if the Chiefs make the playoffs again, it's hard to debate that Mahomes is anything less than a top-three quarterback in the game, if not the best.
