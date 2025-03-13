Analyst: Chiefs Got Mahomes ‘Used Nintendo’
Patrick Mahomes can’t be happy with Jaylon Moore as his new left tackle. According to former NFL player Domonique Foxworth, the Chiefs went shopping on Facebook Marketplace.
“What are they doing in the passing game?” Foxworth asked on Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, calling the Chiefs his biggest offseason loser so far. “They've been telling him every year, ‘Patrick, if you make the honor roll, we're going to get you that Sega Genesis,’ the Sega Genesis being the left tackle.
“You know what they went and got him? They went and got him a used Nintendo, the left tackle who's not even a starter … It's frustrating for me because year after year, we see a different version of Patrick Mahomes. It's not the version that we want to see because they won't get that man a Sega.”
The Chiefs just paid $30 million for that used Nintendo, San Francisco left tackle Jaylon Moore. That contract reportedly includes $21.24 million guaranteed at signing, after the new league year opens Wednesday afternoon.
In fairness to the Chiefs, their options at tackle were bleak, especially after Ronnie Stanley re-signed with the Ravens last weekend.
Originally selected in the fifth round (155th overall) by the 49ers in the 2021 draft, Moore has played in 55 regular-season games with 12 starts over his four-year career. He started three games as a rookie, two in 2022, two in 2023 and five last year.
Filling in after Trent Williams sustained an ankle injury and eventually went on injured reserve late last season, Moore started 49ers games during Weeks 12-16. However, in that Week 16 game at Miami, Moore sustained a quadriceps injury that forced him onto season-ending injured reserve for the last two games.
In Super Bowl LIX last month, the Eagles sacked Mahomes six times, the most any team has ever had in the quarterback’s career. And like Foxworth, Jeffri Chadiha agreed that Mahomes and the Chiefs are among the NFL’s biggest losers so far in the offseason because they haven’t shored up the left side of their offensive line.
In the weeks since that Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs have placed their franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith but Mahomes’ blindside protection remains a question mark after Kansas City traded its team MVP, guard Joe Thuney, to Chicago.
The Chiefs still have the draft to restock their offensive line. Kansas City has four of the top 95 selections (Nos. 31, 63, 66 and 95) and eight overall. And keep in mind that Brett Veach and his scouts have solved this situation in the past. That used Nintendo might become the next Pro Bowler on the offensive line of the league’s resident dynasty.
