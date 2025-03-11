Analyst Says Mahomes Is ‘Loser’ So Far in Free Agency
Jerry Jones, the Cincinnati Bengals and … Patrick Mahomes. Those are the NFL’s biggest losers after the first day of free agency, according to analyst Jeffri Chadiha.
While Kansas City was thought to be a contender in the Ronnie Stanley sweepstakes, the left tackle ultimately re-signed with Baltimore. Instead, the Chiefs agreed to terms with San Francico left tackle Jaylon Moore. And to replace All-Pro and team MVP Joe Thuney at left guard, Kansas City’s best current option appears to be moving tackle Kingsley Suamataia to a new position.
“Here's the problem for Mahomes: the left side remains a huge uncertainty,” Chadiha said. “Moore has been a backup behind Trent Williams for the last four years in San Francisco, which means there's no guarantee he can be an effective option.
“Thuney was the insurance policy the Chiefs turned to late last season, when he assumed left tackle duties with four games left in the regular season, but he's gone.”
He’s gone but several of Mahomes’ Super Bowl teammates are not. His other two Pro Bowlers on the offensive line, center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith, are expected to line up in front of the quarterback for years to come.
And the draft is just 43 days away. Brett Veach landed both Humphrey (second round) and Smith (sixth round) in the 2021 draft, important bricks in the foundation of the Chiefs’ three consecutive Super Bowl berths. Don’t underestimate Kansas City’s ability to use the draft to establish healthy competition on that offensive line.
The Chiefs surely saw something in Moore’s game film, even though he started just 12 games over four years as the backup to Trent Williams in San Francisco. Moore, who reportedly will sign a two-year, $30 million contract when the league year opens Wednesday, started five games for an injured Williams late last season.
Despite a career-high 36 sacks during the regular season, and despite losing running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Rashee Rice to injuries, Mahomes somehow led the Chiefs to a career-most 15 wins.
Kansas City also on Monday reached agreement on a free-agent contract with 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, who figures to push Pacheco for carries and catches in the Chiefs’ backfield. And obviously, Kansas City isn’t done with personnel moves on the offensive side of the ball.
