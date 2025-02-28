Is it Possible for the Chiefs to Trade Star DT Chris Jones?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
One reason it can become difficult for the Chiefs to sign free agents that they need and re-sign their free agents is the money that the team will need to do so. They have key free agents, but likely that all of them will not be back next season for the Chiefs.
A way they can clear some money is by trading their star defensive tackle Chris Jones. That is very questionable, but Jones did have a slow 2024 season. Jones has been a staple in the Steve Spagnuolo defense and a leader both on and off the field.
"Heretical you say? Perhaps, though many league observers were quick to bury the Chiefs when they dealt Hill, their most explosive playmaker, in 2022," said Nate Davis of USA Today. "Moving Jones, who will be 31 at the start of next season, probably wouldn’t command five draft picks, nor a first-rounder."
"But the defensive tackle's departure would clear nearly $11 million in cap space (yes, the Chiefs would have to eat $24 million in dead money) and certainly fetch a nice batch of draft capital for a team with so many developing holes."
"Sure, Jones is still a dominant player. But he also had just five sacks in 2024, the fewest since his rookie year in 2016, and was left as roadkill by the Eagles during the Super Bowl."
"It’s almost always better to part with a star one year too early than a year too late – especially when the return on investment can still be appreciable, and given the team will need to free up even more money to extend players like McDuffie and Karlaftis soon enough."
