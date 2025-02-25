BREAKING: Chiefs DT Chris Jones Sends Message to Teammate Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season.
The biggest decision that the Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom are waiting for is whether Travis Kelce is going to retire or if he wants to play another NFL season. The Chiefs have already given the future Hall of Famer a time frame on when they want him to make his final decision.
Kelce is one of the best tight ends, if not the best tight end in the history of the National Football League. And now it is a possibility that we have seen the last of Kelce in the league.
His Chiefs teammate Chris Jones had an important message for Travis Kelce amid his retirement decision.
"My dawg got to come back we got unfinished business," said Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones on X/Twitter.
Kelce's brother Jason also had interesting comments about Travis deciding on whether to come back or not.
"My brother has this way of being like hey man you want to play or you do not want to play," said Jason Kelce. "He will stay something like that where it is just like do not worry about all these minor things. He has a way of just looking at something like, it is just this,"
"I think Travis in his heart already knows what he wants to do, that is the reality of it."
Losing Kelce will be a major blow for the Chiefs but Kelce has given everything to the franchise and will forever be a legend.
It can come down to whether he feels like he is committed 100 percent or not. Kelce is a player who never takes a play off and is always doing everything his team needs him to do to win.
