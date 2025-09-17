Time to Give Up on This Chiefs' Fantasy Prospects
It's not time to give up on the Kansas City Chiefs just yet. They may be 0-2, but they're easily the best winless team in the NFL so far this season. They were unexpectedly without Xavier Worthy for the majority of Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and would have had an uphill climb in their rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles, even with everyone available.
Despite their depleted offensive ranks and the losses they suffered on their defensive depth chart this past offseason, the Chiefs were competitive in both games against two aspiring Super Bowl contenders for this season. Kansas City's schedule lightens up a bit in this next stretch, with seven matchups against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans in their next 11.
The Chiefs could certainly win all seven of those games, especially with Rashee Rice coming back against the Raiders and Xavier Worthy set to return sometime soon. However, there's one player who has raised some legitimate fantasy worries, enough so to consider dumping after just two weeks.
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco came into the 2025 NFL season with a lot of hype, after reports that he looked more explosive, stronger, and faster in training camp than ever before. Unfortunately, through the first two games, it seems that his fractured fibula from last year might still be limiting him.
The burst simply hasn't been there, and Head Coach Andy Reid and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs' staff haven't trusted him with third-down opportunities, relying on backup Kareem Hunt instead. That spells trouble for Pacheco's fantasy prospects for the rest of the season, even if the offense can catch a rhythm with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy back.
Pro Football Sports Network's Drew Laing outlined the concerns surrounding Pacheco's game:
"Fantasy managers who drafted Pacheco as their RB2 or flex option face a difficult decision. His draft capital and connection to Kansas City’s high-powered offense made him an attractive mid-round selection, but the early-season evidence suggests Hunt has carved out a meaningful role that directly impacts Pacheco’s ceiling.
The situation bears monitoring over the next few weeks. If Pacheco continues struggling to generate explosive plays while Hunt maintains his advantages in key situations, a full-fledged timeshare could emerge. This would significantly diminish Pacheco’s fantasy value, potentially dropping him from weekly starter consideration to a touchdown-dependent flex play.
For now, fantasy managers should temper expectations and consider Pacheco a risky start until he demonstrates improved efficiency and regains the coaching staff’s trust in crucial game situations."
It might be time to sell on Isiah Pacheco before his value tanks any further.
