Chiefs Star Has Opportune Matchup in Week 3 vs. Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves 0-2 for the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as the franchise's starting quarterback. They have their backs against the wall, but still can't be counted out yet.
For one, they lost to two good teams, both prospective title contenders in the Los Angeles Chargers and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Secondly, the Chiefs have been significantly short-handed, down their top two wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
Worthy could be available in Week 3 against the New York Giants after his team decided that his dislocated shoulder didn't require immediate surgery, but Rashee Rice won't be done serving his suspension until Game 7. Regardless, Kansas City desperately needs to win this game.
Patrick Mahomes could be in for a big week
So far, Patrick Mahomes has done an excellent job carrying the Kansas City Chiefs, even if it hasn't resulted in any wins. Through two games, he's racked up 445 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 40-of-68 passing while adding another 123 yards and two scores on 13 rushing attempts.
He has another great chance to continue his renaissance season in Week 3 against the New York Giants. The Chiefs' next opponent was expected to have a stout defense in 2025, but that hasn't been the case so far.
In their season opener, the Giants allowed 21 points to the Washington Commanders, including 301 total yards and one passing touchdown to quarterback Jayden Daniels. New York was in an electric shootout versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, falling 40-37 in overtime, while letting Dak Prescott throw for 361 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.
Even with a depleted wide receiver corps, the Chiefs should be able to move the ball pretty consistently, especially with the way Mahomes has been playing so far. In Week 3, FanDuel has set his line at 232.5 passing yards. He only threw for 187 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but had 258 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
They also put him at 1.5 passing touchdowns. He's only had one touchdown through the air in each of his first two games. He could find it easier to take advantage of the Giants' secondary than trying to run against Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence II, Abdul Carter, and the rest of New York's beef up front.
Lastly, FanDuel has his longest passing play set at 34.5 yards. Mahomes certainly has the arm strength and explosiveness to clear this line, but he doesn't have his usual YAC weapons to help him out on this line, unless Worthy is back.
