How the Chiefs Can Prove the Doubters Wrong
The Kansas City Chiefs may have started out the season rocky, something I predicted long before the season had started, but they've put together back-to-back impressive performances and are now looking more like the contenders everyone knows they are.
Xavier Worthy, going out with an injury just a few snaps into the season, was always going to be a bump on the road for this team. Still, now that he's back, their offense looks renewed, and that isn't even taking into account how it'll look with Rashee Rice being back in the lineup.
NFL Tiers
Jared Dublin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article where he tiers every NFL team based on how they've played this season. Though the Chiefs are on the up and up, Dublin places them in tier two as opposed to the top teams in tier one.
"The Chiefs finally looked like themselves offensively against the Ravens, but that defense has been torn to shreds by every opponent. We need to see that type of performance more consistently, and the same goes for the defense", said Dublin.
The Chiefs' defense has only played well against the New York Giants in Russell Wilson's last game as the starter for the Giants. Outside of that, they've allowed every team to score close to 20 points on them, and with their offense struggling early, it explains why they lost their first two games.
One of the ways their defense can get better is by fixing their defensive line play. Chris Jones cannot keep bailing them out and making big plays all on their own. Their interior defensive line needs to improve; it's one of the few things the Chiefs are missing from their roster.
On primetime, the Chiefs have a chance to prove their doubters wrong with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's not as if the Jaguars are seen across the league as top-tier contenders, but it will be a difficult test against their offense, which has to contend with a defense that's looking to continue their streak of causing takeaways.
If the Chiefs offense can prove it has what it takes against one of the better defenses they're going to face all season, there's no denying the Chiefs are one of the biggest contenders in the NFL.
