Don’t Look Now, But the Chiefs Might Be Back
As long as Patrick Mahomes was healthy, the Kansas City Chiefs were never not gonna be Super Bowl contenders. However, to start off the 2025 season, the Chiefs' offense looked like it had taken a major step back, and it looked like the Chiefs were bound to regress to a lesser version of themselves.
Yet, two gritty wins later, and the Chiefs look like they're back to being one of the top teams in the NFL. Mahomes put on an MVP performance against the Baltimore Ravens' defense, and now the Chiefs can reclaim their throne as one of the top dogs in the AFC.
Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and heading into week five, he published his NFL team power rankings. For the Chiefs, their valiant effort against the Ravens boosted them three spots as they sit as the third-best team in football, according to Valentine.
"The Chiefs got themselves back on track on Sunday, defeating the Ravens 37-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in an established performance. This was as good as we’ve seen the Chiefs offense all season — and the return of Xavier Worthy, who earned an 81.0 overall PFF grade in the win, certainly helped. With Rashee Rice’s return on the horizon, is this a sign of things to come?", said Valentine.
The only two teams above the Chiefs are the only ones who remain undefeated: the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs already lost to the Eagles earlier in the season, and they'll be in Orchard Park to face the Bills on the road before their bye week.
Xavier Worthy was such a game-changer for the Chiefs' offense that all it took was him being healthy for the field to open up for Mahomes and the offense to flow. To be fair, the Ravens' defense has allowed the most points per game and given up the second most touchdowns so far in 2025.
Compare that with the Jacksonville Jaguars defense, that are number one in the NFL in terms of takeaways, and top ten in touchdowns allowed and points scored. The Jaguars hold a better record over the Chiefs at the moment, and with this game being played in Jacksonville, the crowd will be rowdy and try their hardest to disrupt things for the Chiefs.
If the Chiefs win on the road against one of the better defenses in the NFL and look good while doing it, there's no argument that the Chiefs are back to being one of the top-tier contenders.
