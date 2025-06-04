Will the Chiefs Get Off to a Rocky Start Next Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs head into next season a bit rejected after their embarrassing Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Players like Nick Bolton are focused heading into the season, and they'll have Isiah Pacheco back from injury, but if they truly want to rebound past their loss, they'll have to stay vigilant and have short-term memory to begin their 2025 campaign.
In the past couple of seasons, the Chiefs have taken their foot off the gas during the regular season, and that has resulted in them being in close games. They'll have to start returning to form and get Patrick Mahomes back to an MVP candidate to remind the NFL that it's no fluke they made it to the Super Bowl three times in a row.
However, they have two tough games to begin their schedule, which could result in them possibly starting the season 0-2. Every team in the AFC West has gotten better, so the Chiefs can't afford to start the season off slow, or they'll have to fight an uphill battle for the rest of the season.
The Chiefs will start their 2025 season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, as part of the NFL's yearly slate of international games. This will be the Chief's first time playing in Brazil and will surely lead to some complications in how they usually warm up for games.
This is especially the case given that this is their season opener. They'll be in a foreign environment, and so will the other team, but it isn't like the opposing team will back down at a chance to get a win over their divisional rival.
The Chiefs swept the Chargers last season, but both games were low-scoring, and the final score was decided by one touchdown or less. The Chargers aren't a team that will take this loss lying down, and even if the Chiefs win, it'll be a tough battle to start their year.
It's not impossible to see the Chiefs lose their season opener, and it's not as if it gets any easier for them in week two. The Chiefs will be at home against the Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions. This is one of the most anticipated matchups for next season, but the last time these two teams saw each other, the Eagles outclassed the Chiefs in every way.
Both of these teams lost people on the defensive side of the ball, while their offenses have remained mostly intact. It's not a shock to imagine the Chiefs lose both of their games to start off the season, but if they're able to win both of them, it'll speak to their resilience and set the tone for the rest of the year.
