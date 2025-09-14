Better Game Does Not Mean Better Outcome for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be the underdogs today in their Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are dealing with a lot coming into this game and they did not have their best showing the open up the season.
Now, they have turned the page, but it is against an opponent that dominated them not that long ago. The Chiefs are dealing with, on the offensive side of the ball, what they will look to overcome today.
The Chiefs, with a loss, will drop to 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes ERA. A 0-2 start means a lot of bad things for a team. But now that the NFL season is 17 games, it can give a team like the Chiefs more room for error. That has been the talk all week long. When was the last time that no one was giving the Chiefs a chance to win a regular-season game? That is something that is shocking. But do not forget that they still have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes is looking to have a second straight great game. One thing we know about this team is that they are not going down without a fight. And they know when they have No. 15 on their side, they have a chance to win any game. Today will be no different. But will a great game by Mahomes still not be enough for the Chiefs today?
On the other side, the Eagles have a great quarterback as well in Jalen Hurts. He does a lot of things right, and like Mahomes, they knows what it takes to win important games like this. Hurts always seems to make the right play no matter what.
Mahomes vs Hurts
"Here is the bottom line: you think about who is going to have a better game. One can agrue that it could be Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles will still win," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "Simply because Patrick Mahomes is going to be required to do more just to give Kansas City a chance. Whereas Jalen Hurts may not be. That is why Mahomes will be the answer ... I just think what Mahomes is going to have to do for Kansas City to have a chance."
