The Surprising Reason Travis Kelce Will Show Out Against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of their biggest games of the season right out of the gates for the 2025 campaign, as they host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.
With the Chiefs hosting the Eagles, it's bound to be a loud environment in Kansas City, as the Chiefs Kingdom will be doing all they can to make the Eagles mess up any chance they get. But one player who could throw the Eagles off their game won't be sitting in the stands; he'll be playing on the field.
Tight end Travis Kelce had a quiet performance in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, scoring one touchdown and hauling in 47 receiving yards in two receptions. When people look back at that game, however, they remember Kelce's involvement in Xavier Worthy's shoulder injury.
Worthy and Kelce collided a few plays into the game, rendering Worthy's shoulder dislocated. While good news has come out surrounding Worthy's injury, Kelce takes full responsibility for causing one of his teammates to go down.
- "I'm supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy. So, it's frustrating for me. I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get in position and it all just happened pretty quick," Kelce said.
- "I just got to be better, man. I'm 13 years into the league. There's no excuse for me running into my own guys like that and being able to play fast and help him out. Worthy had his guy beat and we're out the gate and that game starts completely different."
Motivation
Knowing that Worthy is sidelined, as well as Rashee Rice due to suspension, Kelce will easily be a primary target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Eagles. While Worthy won't be on the field, his injury could easily be the drive in Kelce's motivation to succeed in Week 2.
- "I owe my guy big time, man. X knows it. I felt like s***. I could barely even f---ing play the rest of that first half, but we geared it up once I found out he was in better spirits than I imagined at halftime."
Knowing now that Worthy isn't considering surgery and has the chance to return to the field this season, pending on how his recovery goes, Kelce will have no limitations mentally to succeed and help the Chiefs get some revenge against Philadelphia.
