What Omarr Norman-Lott Brings to the Chiefs’ Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs used their second-round pick to draft Omarr Norman-Lott from the University of Tennessee. While injury concerns may have led to him sliding down to the end of the second round, it doesn't mean that the Chiefs didn't draft a heck of a player.
He's similar to their first-round pick in that regard, Josh Simmons, in the fact that his talent level is outstanding, but due to injuries, teams may not have been courageous enough to take that risk. For the Chiefs, this was a risk they were willing to take, and it could pay off in a big way.
In 2024, Norman-Lott had 18 total tackles as well as four sacks. He had a better season in 2023 with better counting stats, but that shouldn't discourage Chiefs Kingdom from believing he'll be a quality depth piece for the Chiefs' defensive line.
Lance Zierlein wrote his NFL draft profile and it states,
"Norman-Lott is an undersized interior defender who will need to specialize in penetration and havoc creation in a one-gapping scheme. He has plus snap quickness and is talented at reading and beating move blocks.
"He’s a rangy run defender with a full tank of gas, but will struggle against downhill rushing attacks aimed at him. Norman-Lott is an energetic pass rusher with a high pressure rate. He plays with harmonious hands and feet that work to and around edges, but he won’t offer much as a power rusher."
His lack of size could hurt his draft slotting, but he has the potential to become a rotational defender and sub-package rusher".
While he may not see much playing time as a rookie, with time and development, he could be their starter and take over for veterans such as Jerry Tillery and Mike Pennel Jr. It's encouraging to see the Chiefs prioritize both their defensive and offensive line through the first two rounds of the draft.
They're setting themselves up for future success on both sides of the ball by building through the draft while also signing veterans to hold it down while their young players are still developing. Norman-Lott will hopefully be a part of that youth moment with his ability to plug up holes, preventing the run, and taking up space to create for others.
