Jason Kelce Compares Josh Simmons to 11-Time Pro Bowler
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid delivered a significant emotional boost last week before his players departed on their six weeks off before training camp begins. He declared rookie left tackle Josh Simmons cleared for full participation in training camp next month.
“You can see his athletic ability,” Reid told reporters after minicamp on June 19, noting Simmons had overcome the patellar tendon injury that cut short his final year at Ohio State. “You can see his want-to. He's got a great attitude. He's approached everything the right way, plus a little bit extra.
“You could tell, if you just want to look at his rehab, you can see that he's got a mindset, ‘I'm going to get in there.’”
He got in there plenty during the offseason program, reportedly lining up with the first team at left tackle during every session open to media. And if he lines up with the first team when Kansas City opens the regular season in Brazil against the Chargers Sept. 5, that’ll be just fine with Travis Kelce.
The tight end told New Heights listeners last week that Simmons held his own in the first-impression department. Kelce’s brother, Jason, said the tape he reviewed of Simmons at Ohio State was “absurd.” Simmons reminded Jason Kelce of an 11-time Pro Bowler.
“This kid, he is the closest thing I’ve seen to a Trent Williams,” Jason Kelce said, “like that next-level strength and athleticism. The only reason he fell to you guys is because of that injury.”
Those guys will gladly welcome Simmons as their starting left tackle, even if he starts ahead of big-money free agent Jaylon Moore. Ironically, the Chiefs signed Moore in March from San Francisco after he spent his first four NFL seasons learning from Williams. Moore got 12 starts over those four years, primarily in place of Williams.
And if Simmons emerges as a capable rookie starter, the door isn’t closed for Moore. Right tackle could be a competition between Moore and incumbent Jawaan Taylor. Moore has two career starts at right tackle, both during his rookie 2021 season.
Reid knows training camp is a different environment, however. Like the Kelce brothers, he’s impressed with Simmons so far but isn’t ready to cement any starting lineups just yet.
“He worked his tail off to get there,” Reid said. “So, we respect that part. He's done a nice job. He's worked well and we'll just see what training camp does. It's different when things are flying fast up there and you've got full contact and pads on. We'll see how he does.”
