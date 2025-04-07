Tillery's Familiarity with AFC West Could Help Chiefs Remain Dominant
The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team and organization in the National Football League over the past five years, appearing in five of the past six Super Bowls. However, they dominated the AFC West even more, winning the last nine consecutive division titles.
The Chiefs have solidified themselves as the kings of the division, consistently securing at least one home playoff game each of the past nine seasons. It goes without saying that the Chiefs do not need additional help regarding winning the AFC West.
However, the other teams in the division have also spent the past five seasons doing all they can to try to close the gap between them and the Chiefs. While the gap is still there, it is undoubtedly getting smaller as teams continue to improve.
The AFC West produced three playoff teams last season, including the Chiefs, which speaks to how much better the division has gotten in recent years. Their progress means the Chiefs will take all the help they can get to remain atop the division.
Adding defensive lineman Jerry Tillery could be a small addition to help them win the division again. The veteran defensive lineman has spent many years within the AFC West. Although the teams he played for have drastically changed, some still have many of the same core players.
Tillery appeared in 54 games with the Los Angeles Chargers, including 29 starts. He registered over 30 quarterback hits and added another 10.5 sacks during that time. The Chargers waived him in November of 2022. However, he quickly joined the Las Vegas Raiders shortly thereafter.
Tillery played 25 games for the Raiders, including 10 starts. He was with the Raiders from 2022 to 2023 before being released. It must be noted that the Raiders' general manager, who released him, was the Chargers' general manager who selected him in the first round years earlier.
Releasing Tillery was one of Tom Telesco's first moves after accepting the general manager position with the Raiders. In Kansas City, he is in the best situation of his professional career.
Being released twice by the same general manager speaks volumes, regardless of who the player is. Tillery should be an asset for the Chiefs this upcoming season, but he has bounced around for a reason.
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.