2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs add Blindside Protection
The Kansas City Chiefs seemingly have a solidified strategy ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. It's clear that general manager Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid, and the rest of the Chiefs' executives are aware of the team's positional needs at offensive and defensive line, especially at the tackles.
Like many recent mock drafts, sports writer Garrett Podell of "CBS Sports" projects the Chiefs adding blindside protection with offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. at the end of the first round (pick 31). This addition not only fills up their left tackle position, but it also gravely helps QB Patrick Mahomes in the long run.
The Eagles exposed the Chiefs' offensive tackles in Super Bowl LIX. The 2024 All-Big Ten left tackle allowed the lowest quarterback pressure rate (1.6%) in the conference in 2024 (minimum 400 snaps) and surrendered just two sacks on 1,032 career pass-block snaps. Kansas City takes care of Patrick Mahomes here."- Garrett Podell
While Mahomes will make the occasional dazzling play on the ground, he thrives within the pocket where he can set his feet and load up an accurate throw. The Chiefs, with Mahomes, have reached five Super Bowls and have won three.
When the Chiefs lost in 2020 to the Buccaneers and in 2024 to the Eagles, one simple problem was evident: Mahomes had no time to throw. The pocket kept breaking down, and he was forced to continuously make off-balanced throws with defenders right in his face.
Playing in Oregon, Conerly had to go up against tough competition from around the Big 10. In the conference championship game, Conerly was tasked with stopping Penn State's Abdul Carter, a defender who's also slotted to be a top 5 pick in this year's draft. Thanks to Conerly, Carter didn't sack Oregon's QB Dillon Gabriel even once.
As a junior, Conerly only allowed one sack in 494 snaps while giving up just nine total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Conerly was named first-team all-Big Ten at the tackle position, along with the Associated Press' All-America third team. Additionally, Conerly was named an honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference in 2023. He would make a great addition to the Chiefs.
