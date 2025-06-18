Josh Simmons Getting Help From Former Chiefs Player
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to fix their offensive line problems before the start of the 2025 season to find success. The Chiefs did not have a good offensive line last season, and now they have made some moves to get better, but they still will need to find out who the best starting five up front is. The Chiefs will be better next season, but they still will need to prove it.
One player that the Chiefs got this offseason is offensive lineman Josh Simmons. The team drafted Simmons with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And where they got him at the end of the first round, it was a steal. Simmons was looked at as one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the draft, but an injury dropped his stock; the Chiefs had no problem taking him.
As the Chiefs are in minicamp this week, they are seeing more of Simmons and how he is coming back from his injury. And so far, so good for the Chiefs. They are looking to get Simmons ready for next season, and if Simmons is ready to start next season in his rookie season, he will. He gives the Chiefs a good chance to be successful upfront and they will win games with Simmons.
Other way that the Chiefs are getting Simmons ready is by bringing in a former player to help him out.
"Mitchell Schwartz, who started for the Chiefs at right tackle from 2016-20, attended Tuesday’s drills at the team practice facility, supporting Simmons when he got the chance," said Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star.
"Simmons said being around Schwartz had helped him “a lot.” “He’ll give me tips and tricks on what to do on this play, or what (quarterback) Pat (Mahomes) might do on this play that can set me up for a different angle on this play,” Simmons said Tuesday after practice. “So definitely good help.”
That is a good sign to see from Simmons. That he is willing to get better in any way he can. He is a very coachable player, and they will be better not only next season but for a lot of years to come. In a few seasons, we could be looking back and saying he was the steal of the 2025 draft.
