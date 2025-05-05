Josh Simmons Sounds Off on Being with the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the best draft picks in the whole draft when they took offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round with the 32nd pick. The Chiefs knew they had to get better upfront on the offensive side of the ball, and by taking Simmons, they now have a good player who can protect starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season and for many more to come.
Simmons was one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the 2025 class, but fell to the end of the first round because of the injury he suffered last season in college. But that did not stop the Chiefs from drafting him. Simmons checked all the boxes for the Chiefs, and he was a player they were looking for in the first round, and is now part of the Chiefs organization.
The Chiefs' biggest struggle last season was the offensive line. All year, they could not protect the quarterback, and they were switching positions from all over the line. They did not find a consistent starting left tackle, and the right tackle was not good either. The Chiefs tried moving their guard to play the tackle position, but at the end of the day, that did not work as well.
The Chiefs did address the problem this offseason and in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, Simmons, if healthy, will battle it out for a starting spot for the Chiefs. And Simmons will be ready to start in his rookie season if the Chiefs need him, too.
"Yeah, so attack rehab as hard as I can. That way, when training camp does come around, I can be the most help that I possibly can be," said Simmons. "There is nothing I really can do to kind of force. There are a lot of vets in here, and my thing is just to stay out of the way and work hard and be a helpful piece if I can."
The Chiefs did a good overall job of getting help for the offense. They will be contenders in 2025, and if Simmons is as advertised, the Chiefs' offense can be a hard offense to stop. The Chiefs will be back next season with a much-improved team.
