Do Chiefs Need More Roster Improvements?
Every offseason, there is always concern for the Kansas City Chiefs. The big question is always, are they going to make another run?
Or, they do not have enough to make another push to another Super Bowl. Even when there are a lot of questions about their roster heading into a new season, they have always made moves that will help them the following one. The Chiefs are in the same boat this offseason.
The Chiefs didn't end the season last year the way they wanted to. It has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth who was involved in their Super Bowl LIX loss. But that can be a good thing heading into the new season. The Chiefs can use it to their advantage.
But, after that game, their offseason began with a lot of players leaving in free agency and signing elsewhere. The Chiefs did not have enough cap space to keep most of their free agency players there.
The Chiefs did make some moves this offseason that made them fill the holes that they needed. But the bigger one was the 2025 NFL Draft. That is where the Chiefs filled most of the areas this offseason. The Chiefs had another good draft. They got players that they needed and that will fit the team and the scheme they run.
The Chiefs always know how to figure it out and do not expect it to be any different heading into the 2025 season. The coaching staff knows what they have in their players and does a great job of putting their players in the best positions to find success at the NFL level.
"I think they are going to be fine," said NFL FOX Sports analyst Geoff Schwartz. "I think depending on what Travis Kelce ended up doing, it was going to be how their offseason went ... Again, you add [Rasheem] Rice to the offense, and you feel like you are a more explosive offense almost immediately."
"You fix the tackle spot, you feel better about that. Defensively, it is really a good defensive team. You resigned [Nick Bolton], and they added some pieces in the draft. They are right where they need to be, they know how to win."
