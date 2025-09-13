The 1 Thing the Chiefs Are Desperately Missing
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a dominant force in the National Football League for some time now. But after the way they lost the Super Bowl last season, there have been different feelings around the league about this Chiefs team now.
The Chiefs also did not start this season off on a strong foot. It is something we do not see with a team when they are led by head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
This week the Chiefs are going to have another tough match up. They are welcoming in the Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles in Arrowhead Stadium. That is one thing that the Chiefs will have going for them this time around. The home crowd is going to be behind the Chiefs this Sunday and the team is going to want to play well for them and to get a must needed win that can change the tone for their season the rest of the way.
Do teams still fear the Chiefs?
This season, teams are going to give the Chiefs everything they are going to handle. But this time around, they will all believe that they can beat them. That is something that has changed from years past. It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs do this Sunday.
"It is not like we have not seen teams trying to be over physical with Kansas City and them find a way as an organization to respond," said Chris Canty on Unsportsmanlike. "I think we can all acknowledge that there are some things in terms of deficiencies on their roster that have to be addressed. The Kansas City Chiefs did take a hit because last season, they did not go to Super Bowl, short handed."
"I think when you have a team that steamrolled everybody the way the Eagles did, including the Kansas City Chiefs, all of a sudden, now can no longer give the Chiefs the benefit of the doubt in terms of being able to improve on this through adversity. That is the interesting part of where we are right now in Kansas City. This is the first time in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Era where we had questions."
