Latest Mock Draft Suggests Chiefs Make a Key Change
The Kansas City Chiefs are 3 - 3, and the last thing on their minds right now is what the 2026 NFL draft may look like. I'm sure that their scouts are watching college tape to figure out who the next star will be, but the Chiefs aren't one of those teams that are looking forward to the draft like others may be.
However, not everyone is the Chiefs, and with college football continuing to chug on, it's human nature to try and predict who the next stars of the NFL will be. Trevor Sikkema is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and his mock draft for next season sees the Chiefs selecting a tight end in the first round, their plan for after Travis Kelce retires.
Replacing a Franchise Star
"It hasn’t been the big breakout season we thought it might be for Sadiq, who has recorded just a 62.0 receiving grade six games into the season, but the 6-foot-3 and 245-pound true junior remains one of the most talented players in the class, given his abilities as a blocker and receiver. Bruce Feldman reported earlier this year that Sadiq is up to 255 pounds and has a 41.5-inch vertical jump. His potential is still sky high", said Sikkema.
Kenyon Sadiq is a tight end from the University of Oregon, and despite being in a high-flying offense, he hasn't done much to improve from his sophomore season. He's on pace to get more yards in his junior season, but he could be doing a lot more for their offense.
Drafting a tight end in the first round is bold for a franchise such as the Chiefs, whose previous tight end is locked to make it into the Hall of Fame. It would be asking a lot from Chiefs Kingdom to temper their expectations; they'd want Sadiq performing at a high level straight out of the gate.
If his production in college is anything to go off of, the Chiefs shouldn't draft him in the first round. Drafting a tight end in the first round is already a bit rich for a team that doesn't have an outstanding need at that position, like they do others. I'm all for replacing Kelce with someone younger and unlocking the tight end position in their offense again, but I just think a first-round pick is too much to do it.
