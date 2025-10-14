One Smart Trade Could Clean Up the Chiefs’ Roster Depth
Through six weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are 3 - 3, and it's been a rollercoaster for Chiefs Kingdom. Finally, the Chiefs' outlook on the rest of the season seems to have normalized as Rashee Rice will make his anticipated debut next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chiefs' offense is already beginning to roll and get into a rhythm. With the inclusion of Rice, they should be operating at a level that hasn't been seen by the Chiefs in 2025. Should they capitalize on their momentum and make a trade that bolsters their Super Bowl window?
Trade Candidates
Bradley Locker, sports writer for Pro Football Focus, seems to think so. He published an article naming 20 players who are more likely to be traded mid-season. The Chiefs were brought up many times, including a potential trade for Breece Hall, but the trade proposal I wanna talk about today is them possibly trading for Calais Campbell from the Arizona Cardinals.
"The Cardinals’ promising start has taken a wayward turn for the worst, one that doesn’t seem especially salvageable. With Campbell at his age and on a one-year deal, shipping him away — particularly to pave the way for playing time for younger players — could be logical. Kansas City’s 28.8 run-defense grade by interior defenders is the lowest in the NFL, and a reunion in Jacksonville isn’t out of the question", said Locker.
Campbell isn't doing anything meaningful for the Cardinals, so why not give the veteran a chance to win a ring with a contender at the tail end of his career? The Chiefs' interior defensive line has been lackluster to start the season, and oftentimes directly responsible for their losses.
Chris Jones is still playing at a high level, but he's taken a step back, and nobody on the team has stepped forward to pick up his slack. Campbell's inclusion into the lineup could breathe new life into their pass rush and make life easier on Jones.
This trade wouldn't result in a shiny new weapon for Patrick Mahomes, but I believe it makes them better in an area of need, and at his age and contract, it shouldn't be an expensive move to make. If the Cardinals keep slipping, the Chiefs should give them a call and inquire about Campbell's availability.
