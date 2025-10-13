How the Chiefs Were Able To Keep Up With the AFC West
The Kansas City Chiefs defended their home stadium ardently against the Detroit Lions, beating them with a score of 30 - 17. The stakes couldn't have been higher for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, and they were dealing all night.
Mahomes was dialed in the second they blew the first whistle. He threw three passing touchdowns with no interceptions, only missed eight passes overall, and rushed for an additional 30 yards as well as a rushing touchdown.
Keeping Up With the Crowd
This win was important to the Chiefs for many reasons, namely the fact that they are now back to .500. The Lions' offense had been one of the most productive in the NFL heading into Arrowhead Stadium, and yet, the Chiefs' defense held them to less than 100 yards rushing and forced them to punt three times.
This win shows that they don't have to take a drastic swing like trading for Breece Hall for this team to compete, because they've shown that even in the games they lose, they fight and compete until the very end.
Another reason why this win is so important for the Chiefs is that next week, against the Las Vegas Raiders, Rashee Rice makes his anticipated debut. For another week, the Chiefs' offense looked like it was clicking on all cylinders, and they've had to make due without Rice being in the starting lineup.
If the Chiefs had lost this game, one of the things they could've told themselves to justify it was that their offense still wasn't at full strength. Instead, Mahomes showed that he can get it done without his top weapons. Against a mediocre secondary like the Raiders, Rice is set for an explosive debut in 2025, with the way this Chiefs offense has been humming as of late.
However, the biggest reason why this win means so much for the Chiefs is that in week six, every team in the AFC West won its match. If the Chiefs had lost this game to the Lions, it would ve been catastrophic for their chances of winning the division, and they would've slid further down the hierarchy.
Instead, the Chiefs' divisional game next week will be a great opportunity to get their get-back after losing their first divisional game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. The Chiefs are keeping up with the AFC West, trying to get back on top of the division they've had under lock for so long.
